Today in History: January 10, "The Catch" sends 49ers to Super Bowl

Today is Saturday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2026. There are 355 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 10, 1982, San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark caught a touchdown pass from Joe Montana with 58 seconds left in the NFC Championship Game; one of the most famous plays in NFL history, "The Catch" led the 49ers to a 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and a berth in Super Bowl XVI, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for their first Super Bowl victory.

Also on this date:

In 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, "Common Sense," which argued for American independence from British rule.

In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, collapsed and caught fire, killing as many as 145 people.

In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union prior to the Civil War.

In 1863, the London Underground was born when the Metropolitan Railway, the world's first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.

In 1920, the League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY') went into effect.

In 1946, the United Nations convened its first General Assembly session in London with 51 nations represented. The proceedings defined the scope and purpose of the world body.

In 2013, a series of bomb blasts in Pakistan killed more than 100 people, including dozens who died in a sectarian attack in the southwest city of Quetta. Hundreds of others were injured.

In 2017, President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago, in which the two-term Democrat urged national unity and highlighted achievements of his presidency including the Affordable Care Act. Republican Donald Trump took office days later after a 2016 election in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Today's birthdays: Olympic decathlon gold medalist Bill Toomey is 87. Singer Rod Stewart is 81. Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 78. Singer Pat Benatar is 73. Hall of Fame racing driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 73. Actor-comedian Jemaine Clement is 52. Actor Sarah Shahi is 46. Business owner Jared Kushner is 45. Actor and singer Reneé Rapp is 26.

