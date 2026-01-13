By the #s: See where the New Mexico governor, Legislature disagree on $11B in budget priorities

State receives upgraded bond rating amid economic challenges

While New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state legislators mostly agree on how to spend more than $11 billion in state funds during the next fiscal year, some key differences have emerged in budget proposals unveiled ahead of the legislative session starting Jan. 20.

Budget experts from both branches presented Monday to the state House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which is tasked with introducing the budget bill for lawmakers to consider when the Legislature meets for its finance-focused 30-day session.

Wayne Propst, secretary of the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, and Charles Sallee, director of the Legislative Finance Committee, both told the committee that their budget proposals reflect the tough economic conditions impacting the state and the rest of the country.

“We are in a period of declining or moderating revenue growth. The executive budget is an attempt to recognize that,” Propst said at the beginning of his remarks.

Despite the economic forces that are prompting fiscal architects to craft smaller budgets, Propst began his presentation with what he said was good news: Moody’s, the global credit rating agency, on Friday upgraded the state’s bond issuance rating. Propst said the upgrade reflects the state’s years-long strategy to invest record oil and gas revenue into revenue-generating trust funds.

As for the budget, the governor seeks just over $11.3 billion for state operations in FY27, which represents a roughly 4.7% increase over the current fiscal year ending July 1. The Legislative Finance Committee is pushing an $11.1 billion budget, representing a 2.5% increase over last fiscal year.

The roughly $230 million difference can be accounted for, according to Source New Mexico’s review of the two budget proposals, in just a few of more than 125 line items detailed in budget documents.

The biggest difference relates to funding for the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, the agency the governor has tasked with implementing her universal childcare proposal. The governor’s budget seeks a little over $465 million for the agency, which is $163 million more than the LFC has called for in its budget.

The extent to which the Legislature will fund the governor’s proposal during her last year in office is shaping up as a key battle during the session. State Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces), told Source last week that the LFC budget is a starting point for negotiations.

Another major difference between the two budgets centers on the state Health Care Authority, which administers major federal health and nutrition programs such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The governor seeks $80 million more than the LFC for the HCA, which currently has an operating budget of slightly more than $2 billion.

Sallee said Monday that he believes Medicaid, and therefore the HCA, is overfunded by roughly $150 million, especially ahead of cuts to statewide enrollment expected due to the federal “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

The budget proposals also reveal a potential fight over the fate of the embattled McKinley County District Attorney’s office. Lawmakers in last year’s session slashed District Attorney Bernadine Martin’s funding due to concerns about her performance; they then provided additional funding to the DA next door and asked him to take over Martin’s cases.

Since then, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has taken action to remove Martin from office. She is facing a trial before the Supreme Court in March that will determine whether she will be removed from office.

According to the budget records, the Legislature seeks to continue funding to the judicial district Martin now runs at the same level as last year, roughly $283,000, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s budget seeks to restore funding to roughly $3.8 million, on par with other district attorneys across the state.

Apart from those key differences, the two budget proposals largely agree. The median difference on more than 130 programs is 1.2%, according to a Source review, and the governor and the Legislature have identical spending proposals on eight line items, including the New Mexico Compilation Commission, the Public Employee Labor Relations Board and the Economic Development Department.

Differences between Legislature and governor's spending plans for the next fiscal year

Both the New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham want to spend a little over $11 billion in the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026. But their spending proposals released in recent weeks contain key differences.

https://sourcenm.com/2026/01/12/by-the-s-see-where-the-new-mexico-governor-legislature-disagree-on-11b-in-budget-priorities/

