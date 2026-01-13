Eastern NM to see above normal wildfire risk in winter, forecasters say

Citing high temperatures and ongoing drought, national forecasters are warning that above normal fire risk will reach parts of New Mexico this winter.

According to a National Interagency Fire Center forecast, all of eastern New Mexico along the state’s border with Texas and Oklahoma transitions from little to no risk of fire to low risk, which marks the first increase of the year. In February, the same region will experience above normal wildfire potential, according to a long-term forecast from NIFC released earlier this month.

Eastern New Mexico will also experience above-normal wildfire potential in March, according to the forecast, before subsiding in April.

The forecasters cite ongoing drought, which they said is expected to persist and expand across the Southwest, as well as above normal temperatures. The state, along with much of the West, is experiencing “snow drought,” marked by snow cover at levels far below average.

Even after winter storms hit much of the state last week, on Jan. 10, snow covered only about 7,700 square miles of land, which is far less than the median this time of year of approximately 12,400 square miles, according to the National Snow and Ice Center at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

This is the second consecutive year forecasters have issued January forecasts deeming eastern New Mexico at high fire risk through the winter. Prior forecasts in 2023 and 2024 did not predict high fire risk in the winter months.

Still, February wildfires are uncommon, according to Source New Mexico’s review of Southwest Coordination Center wildfire data over the last decade. Since 2016, New Mexico has had 369 wildfires, but only seven of those ignited during the month of February.

The wildfire risk is increasing as the federal government, which intervenes to fight large and complex wildfires, begins a potentially dramatic shakeup of its wildland firefighting operations. On Monday, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued an order establishing a new, unified Wildland Fire Service that seeks to consolidate firefighting efforts under one agency. He also named Brian Fennessy, a longtime California firefighter, as the official in charge of leading the agency.

At the moment, federal firefighters are employed across multiple bureaus and offices, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service and others. Burgum said the new agency will help better organize and modernize the federal government’s wildfire response.

However, the Wilderness Society, an environmental group, said the consolidation effort actually just creates a larger bureaucracy and disrupts “the people who manage land and fight fire every day.”

Instead of a new agency, according to a statement Monday from the organization, Congress should fully fund the agencies currently tasked with fire prevention and suppression.

“Fully fund our land managers and wildland firefighters and support proven prevention work like fuels reduction, restoration and science-based planning so our children inherit healthier, safer landscapes,” spokesperson Max Greenberg said.