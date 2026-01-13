Lawmaker says New Mexico housing agency loans aren’t rural enough

wo years after the Legislature entrusted the New Mexico Finance Authority with $125 million to spur construction of middle-income and affordable housing, the authority has loaned out almost $75 million of it in support of roughly 700 new housing units.

But the majority of that funding has benefited urban areas, lawmakers on the House Appropriations and Finance Committee noted at a meeting Monday, despite lawmakers’ intent to boost housing development in rural New Mexico.

“I definitely don’t want the money being unspent, but at the same time, we have an obligation to make sure that our rural communities have access to the funds,” said state Rep. Meredith Dixon (D-Albuquerque).

The Legislature in 2024 allocated $125 million for NMFA’s Opportunity Enterprise Revolving Loan fund and also amended the loan program to make developers and nonprofit organizations eligible to receive loans for housing projects.

The low-interest loans are limited to affordable housing infrastructure, like sewer or electricity to an affordable housing project, or construction of “workforce” housing, designed for people who can’t afford housing but earn too much income to qualify for state and federal housing subsidies.

During a presentation to the committee Monday, NMFA Deputy Director Fernando Martinez listed three infrastructure and seven housing projects the authority has approved in three funding rounds since September 2024. Three of the projects are in Santa Fe and four are in Albuquerque, both urban areas. The final three are in rural Taos, Alamogordo and Los Lunas.

That mix of urban or rural housing projects appears to be right at the limit the Legislature contemplated when it created the housing loan fund. The fund requires at least 30% of projects to be completed in rural areas, and it prohibits more than 50% of projects from being within any one county.

Martinez acknowledged the issue but said few rural organizations have expressed interest in the grants.

“There’s not enough interested entities in the rural communities that can qualify at this time,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of problems with that.”

Dixon suggested the legislative NMFA Oversight Committee consider devising changes to the law that would encourage more rural organizations to seek the loans, but also suggested possibly lowering the required percentage of projects that must go to rural areas.

“I think the oversight committee needs to seriously consider modifying the legislation and the rural and frontier percentages, because if that money is not going to be able to be spent, we don’t want it just sitting there,” she said.

Where NMFA has loaned housing money

Since 2024, the New Mexico Finance Authority has issued about $75 million in loans to help fund the construction of about 700 affordable housing infrastructure and workforce housing units.

