NM Public Regulation Commission urges judge to order takeover of San Juan County water system

New Mexico’s utility regulators have asked a San Juan County judge to order a third party takeover of private water utility Rosa Joint Ventures after allegations the utility did not turn over ownership under a prior agreement and failed to pay $275,000 in state fines.

Rosa Joint Ventures serves about 230 people near Aztec, according to the state’s drinking water database. Rosa Joint Ventures could not be reached for comment on the filing Monday, as calls to phone numbers listed for the utility played an automated message stating the number was disconnected. An emailed request for comment remained pending Monday afternoon.

The Jan. 8 legal filing said management of Rosa Joint Ventures failed to relinquish control of the utility and turn over water delivery to a new organization, the Sambrito Mutual Domestic Waters Consumer Association, which the commission ordered in 2021 after three years of hearings.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission regulates all privately-owned utilities in the state, including about 20 or so, mostly small, water utilities.

In a news release, Commissioner Patrick O’Connell said the PRC needs the court’s help to ensure the utility will deliver services in a “safe and reliable” manner.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring the health of our communities and the utilities that serve them,” O’Connell said. “Every order we issue is aimed at serving the public interest and Rosa Joint Ventures has shown no interest in complying with our orders.”

The PRC’s request for a receivership highlights the ongoing struggles of water safety and reliability in rural and small towns across the state and follows a similar request seeking state intervention in Timberon in September.

Along the same lines, the New Mexico Environment Department last May sued the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority in Sunland Park over longstanding problems with reliability and exceedingly high levels of arsenic.

In a December 18 PRC meeting, John Kreienkamp, the deputy legal division director, told commissioners that the agency was convening a task force to “better serve the public and regulate these small water utilities.”

He said that would include determining the financial status of each utility, including the cash on hand and rates structure. It would also require information about water sources, and projected demand, and compliance with the environment department’s sanitary standards. As of December 18, they had contacted five of the 20 utilities, he told commissioners.

“We’re reviewing the responses that we’re getting from the small water utilities to figure out what our next steps are,” Kreienkamp said.

PRC Chair Gabriel Aguilera praised the effort.

“It will help us make sure that utilities are compliant with our annual reporting, and we understand their financial health, but more importantly than that is the potential to avoid these situations that leave people without water,” Aguilera said.

Concerns over the state’s water systems have also reached state lawmakers. During a Legislative Finance Committee hearing in November, a coalition of New Mexico municipalities and rural water systems said they would need an extra $200 million to fully fund water infrastructure projects across the state.