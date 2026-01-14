Today in History: January 14, Lance Armstrong admits to using performance-enhancing drugs

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2026. There are 351 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 14, 2013, cyclist Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview he'd used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven consecutive times. The interview was aired as a two-part special later in the week.

Also on this date:

In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April.

In 1858, Napoleon III survived an assassination attempt by an Italian revolutionary and accomplices who threw explosives at the emperor's carriage as he and wife Eugénie headed to the opera in Paris. Though bystanders were killed, the emperor and empress were unharmed and the revolutionary was swiftly captured and later executed.

In 1943, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French Gen. Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.

In 1952, NBC's "Today" show premiered, with Dave Garroway as host.

In 1963, Democrat George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever!" It was a view he later repudiated.

In 1967, the "Summer of Love" unofficially began with a "Human Be-In" involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.

In 1994, U.S. President Bill Clinton, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk signed the Trilateral Statement, an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.

In 2006, Eminem remarried Kim Mathers in Detroit. He filed for divorce 82 days later.

In 2024, Denmark's prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from a beloved monarch to her popular son.

Today's birthdays: Drag racer Don "Big Daddy" Garlits is 94. Actor Faye Dunaway is 85. Actor Holland Taylor is 83. Guitarist-producer T-Bone Burnett is 78. Filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan is 77. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is 63. Actor Emily Watson is 59. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 58. Actor Jason Bateman is 57. Rock musician Dave Grohl is 57. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 44. Actor Zach Gilford is 44. Actor Grant Gustin is 36. Singer Ryan Castro is 32.

