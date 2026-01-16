Vasquez blasts $1.6B for NM Bootheel border wall

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District in the southern part of New Mexico, on Wednesday called upon the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to cancel border wall construction along a remote stretch of the state’s shared border with Mexico.

In a statement, Vasquez called the undertaking, which carries a $1.6 billion price tag, the “absolute definition of waste.”

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” President Donald Trump signed last year contained $150 billion for DHS border and immigration enforcement efforts, which include constructing 49 miles of border wall along the far southwest corner of the state, along with 60 miles of a secondary barrier, according to a news release Wednesday from Vasquez’s office.

According to Vasquez’s office, a company called Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. received a $1.6 billion contract for the construction project along the area known as the state’s Bootheel. Federal contract records show an Arizona-based company by that name received a multi-year contract in late December for “vertical border and waterborne barrier construction” worth up to $1.8 billion. The initial contract period runs through 2028, according to the federal contract website.

Vasquez called on DHS to cease construction and invest instead in border-monitoring technology like autonomous towers.

“American taxpayers will get zero return on their investment if DHS pursues this plan to build a $1.6 billion dollar border wall in one of the most rugged, remote stretches of the U.S.-Mexico border,” he said.

Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DHS in October announced its plans in the Federal Register to construct additional border wall sections in New Mexico, namely between landmarks known as “Border Monument 1” and “Border Monument 49.”

According to data from the International Boundary and Water Commission, the area covers a stretch from approximately Santa Teresa in the state’s Southeast corner to the top edge of the Bootheel just east of the Big Hatchet Mountains.

Vasquez’s staff visited the area last week, according to the news release, and confirmed that “on-the-ground preparations” for the project were underway, including a new dirt road along the border.

“It’s ironic that by building roads that lead right to the U.S. border in New Mexico’s Bootheel, the Administration is actually making it easier for folks to enter our country illegally,” Vasquez said.

A DHS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, in a statement included in the Federal Register notice, did not specify how many border crossers are suspected of entering through the Bootheel.

But she said the El Paso Sector, which covers El Paso and New Mexico’s border with New Mexico, is “an area of high illegal entry where illegal aliens regularly attempt to enter the United States and smuggle illicit drugs.”

