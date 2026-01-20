ACLU NM director marks MLK Day with calls for New Mexicans to stand with neighbors under threat

As communities in New Mexico and across the country respond to the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies and roundups by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico Director Leon Howard marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by calling on New Mexicans to stand with their neighbors and “with every community under threat.”

Howard, who took over the ACLU’s New Mexico branch in June 2025, was the keynote speaker at this year’s MLK Day brunch, hosted annually by the Doña Ana County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He spoke to a packed ballroom at the Las Cruces Convention Center, highlighting King’s words from his 1963 “I have a dream speech” as his theme: “fierce urgency of now.”

“He didn’t describe it as panic or chaos,” Howard said of the quote from King. “He meant the danger of getting used to injustice. The danger of letting the unacceptable become normal. And we’re living in a moment when the unacceptable keeps trying to present itself as everyday life.”

Howard pointed to Indigenous Americans who experienced the “machine of state power” first, and the minority communities that have been singled out in the years since — from slave patrols in the 1700s and the Chinese Exclusion Act in the 1800s, to internment of Japanese-Americans in the 1940s and profiling people of Mexican and Latin descent today.

Howard spoke of Presley Eze, a Black Las Cruces resident who was killed by a Las Cruces police officer with a gunshot to the back of the head in 2022. “Presley’s death is not an isolated tragedy,” he said. “It’s one point on a long line that stretches back through American history.”

“We have been litigating the same exact issue for generations, and now we have a new version: stops based on race, accent, language, type of work, location. A cluster of factors that government claims to create reasonable suspicion,” Howard said. “These enforcement patterns are old. The vocabulary is new.”

Howard said King’s calls for people to be good neighbors were not meant for only people who look the same or believe in the same things, but anyone in need. “[King] taught us the real test of our humanity is what we do for people who the world has decided are easy to ignore,” Howard said.

But New Mexico has taken steps to push back against the Trump administration’s immigration policies, Howard noted, speaking of an updated “Welcoming Community” resolution the Las Cruces City Council passed in October 2025. The resolution updates a previous 2017 resolution by calling for stronger immigrant protections in the “immigrant-friendly” community and provides updated guidance for how the city responds to federal law enforcement.

The resolution does not go so far as to designate Las Cruces as a formal sanctuary city. The Trump administration has repeatedly threatened so-called sanctuary cities with funding cuts, and included Albuquerque on a list last summer of such jurisdictions.

“That choice stands as a model the rest of the state and country should take seriously. That kind of courage doesn’t come out of nowhere,” Howard said of the Las Cruces resolution. “It comes from tradition, by standing with every community under threat.”

He pointed out that collaboration between the NAACP and ACLU has a long history, such as the Brown v. Board of Education lawsuit that resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court finding segregated education unconstitutional. “Organizations work together not because it’s politically convenient, but because when injustice spreads across communities, the response has to spread too,” Howard said. “And if there’s one group who can’t afford to step back in this moment, it’s the next generation.”

Doña Ana County NAACP President Bobbie Green told the audience that the organization has long played a “critical role in social advocacy,” but “never, in my lifetime anyway, has advocacy been more critical than the fierce urgency of now.”

Green also said she and various local NAACP chapters are working with the ACLU of New Mexico, the New Mexico attorney general and state lawmakers to support a bill this legislative session to update in-service training curriculum for law enforcement in the state – a step toward reforming state law enforcement during a time when federal enforcement has been criticized.

State Sen. Antonio Maestas (D-Albuquerque) told Source New Mexico that the bill would authorize the New Mexico Law Enforcement Standards and Training Council to develop updated “evidence-based curriculum” for officers to complete on a constant basis, rather than every two years as is the current requirement. The bill would not address the initial training officers receive in the academy. He said he, Sen. Crystal Brantley (R-Elephant Butte) and Rep. Pamelya Herndon (D-Albuquerque) have collaborated during the interim, along with local sheriffs and police chiefs, and intend to cosponsor the bill.

“[The curriculum] has not been updated in decades,” Maestas said. “What we’d like to do is evolve policing in New Mexico to constant training; weekly, monthly training….Regardless of where people are coming from in terms of policing, everyone should be happy with this bill.”

Howard concluded his speech stating that “resistance has a throughline too,” of communities coming together and “refusing” to look the other way and ignore indifference.

“The question for us now is not whether the moment is urgent, it absolutely is,” Howard said. “The question is whether we will meet the moment with the same courage Dr. King demanded of us, because the ‘now’ he spoke of belongs to us, and what we do with it will decide the road ahead.”

