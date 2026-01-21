In final State of the State, NM Gov pitches collaboration (and universal child care)

In her final State of the State address, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham laid out an ambitious blueprint for lawmakers over the next month, with priorities ranging from her relatively new universal child care platform to longstanding public safety objectives.

She opened, however, with a video that showed her at a table in Tia Sophia’s with several of her predecessors: Republican Governors Gov. Susana Martinez, Gary Johnson and Garrey E. Carruthers (former Democratic Gov. Toney Anaya appears via phone call, as well).

The restaurant, she said, is where she’d meet the late Sen. John Arthur Smith, who died in 2024, to hash out budget items, and where many elected officials meet to talk about the future of New Mexico and its capital city.

The governor, who has not always gotten along with members of her own Democratic party, let alone Republicans, used her final speech to underscore a message of finding common ground, a theme she has spoken of more frequently in the past year, including at a public event in Utah last fall with Republican Gov. Spencer Cox.

“Let’s teach America, because I think they need to learn again, that bipartisanship is not something to give up or to leave behind,” she said during her address. “It’s the New Mexico model.”

Lujan Grisham also used the speech to make her pitch for universal child care, and to underscore her accomplishments over the last seven years.

“What we’ve built over the last seven years isn’t just a list of accomplishments,” she said. “It’s a blueprint. The story of the past seven years starts with the children who represent the future of our state.”

Paying for universal child care

Lujan Grisham first unveiled the state’s plan for universal child care last September. While questions have emerged since then about capacity, perhaps the greatest hurdle lies in the Legislature, where lawmakers appear reluctant to pay for the governor’s plan, which calls for a $160 million spending increase.

“I’m asking for a $160 million recurring increase for universal childcare to cement our legacy as a state of generational opportunity instead of a state with generational poverty,” she said in her address.

However, when lawmakers in early January presented their budget proposal, they only called for increasing the Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s spending by $13.7 million. Legislative Finance Committee analysts at the time wrote that universal free childcare will “create additional demand for childcare assistance without the necessary revenues to implement this policy decision should more people apply and qualify for subsidies.”

In Tuesday’s speech, Lujan Grisham said 10,000 additional kids are enrolled in child care because of the changes the state has made, and highlighted one specific family: Kenny and Crystal Martinez, a firefighter paramedic and emergency room nurse, respectively.

“They’ve had to rely on alternating overtime shifts to make ends meet,” the governor said, and had two children who didn’t qualify for assistance because their combined income was too high. “That meant one parent staying home while the other one was at work. That meant, as I said, 12-hour shifts at work followed by long stretches caring for the baby alone. It was lonely, it was stressful — and it’s just too damn hard.”

The governor also gave a shout-out to the other side of the equation: the child care providers, spotlighting Angela Garcia, who runs a child care center in Las Cruces.

“With the enhanced rate in universal childcare, which you all did, she‘s given everyone on her staff a raise — helping great caregivers to keep doing what they love,” Lujan Grisham said. “And now, she’s expanding her childcare centers. She’s serving an additional 80 infants and toddlers to meet the new demand for care.”

Education

Education in New Mexico is “not where it needs to be,” Lujan Grisham said in Tuesday’s address. However, she touted meaningful ground the state has gained in recent years.

In 2024, for example, nearly 80% of high school students across the state graduated on time, the highest such rate in 15 years, she said. She said she hopes to hit the national benchmark of 87% this year.

The governor also included funding and legislation to boost literacy and math rates as part of her agenda, as well as a cell phone ban.

“Our approach isn’t about troubleshooting around the edges,” she said. “It’s about rebuilding our education system from top to bottom so fewer kids fall behind, more stay engaged and more gain the skills they need.”

Last year, Lujan Grisham signed into law Senate Bill 11, which required local school districts and charter schools to adopt a wireless communication device policy. She called the policy a good “first step,” but also said she was “profoundly disappointed” lawmakers chose to amend the bill to make compliance optional for local districts.

She also called on lawmakers to permanently establish the Office of Special Education, which she established within the Public Education Department in 2023 by executive order, “so families don’t have to fight the system.”

Economic development

The governor included $150 million in tax credits “to solidify New Mexico’s position as a national leader in investment for future-forward technologies like quantum and fusion energy.”

Lujan Grisham last fall announced a $120 million dollar partnership with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, called the Quantum Frontier Initiative, saying she wanted New Mexico to be known as the “home of quantum computing.”

This year, the company Quantinuum opened a research and development facility in New Mexico. It joins other private sector and government quantum startup efforts in the state, including the state-funded Roadrunner Quantum Venture Studio and the federally funded Quantum Tech Hub. In September, Pacific Fusion, a California-based fusion energy company, announced plans to build a $1 billion research and manufacturing campus in Albuquerque.

The state Economic Development Department in early December released a 158-page report that calls for further growth in science and technology fields including quantum systems, advanced energy and aerospace.

“When these students graduate from college or earn their certificates from trade or technical schools, we’ve got the strongest economy in history waiting for them,” Lujan Grisham said Tuesday. “Over the last seven years, we’ve added 150,000 jobs, including in rural communities.”

A December Legislative Finance Committee report found that, unlike much of the nation, New Mexico’s economy is not in or near a recession, despite President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” having an outsized effect on New Mexico’s traditional revenue sources, including corporate income taxes.

She touted how the national firm Moody’s Ratings earlier in January upgraded New Mexico’s bond rating to one of the highest national rankings.

“The people who measure risk for a living see our state as one of the smartest bets in the country,” she said. “It means lower borrowing costs — so we can build roads, schools and housing while saving taxpayers money. It means more investor activity, bringing funding and jobs to our state. It means that after years of being underestimated, New Mexico hasn’t just arrived — ladies and gentlemen, we’re leading the way.”

Infrastructure

The recent economic growth means the state’s infrastructure needs upgrading, Lujan Grisham said.

She also called for an interest-rate buydown program to make owning a home more attainable in New Mexico.

Lujan Grisham specified in her speech money for roads and housing, specifically:

a $1.5 billion transportation bonding package to fund major state-managed road projects and free up funds for local improvements.

$110 million for new housing units and homelessness initiatives.

zoning reform to expedite and increase housing production.

Climate

Lujan Grisham painted New Mexico as a national leader in renewable energy. In 2019, she signed into law the Energy Transition Act, which set benchmarks for New Mexico utilities to transition to 100% renewable energy sources.

In December, the New Mexico Environment Department unveiled a Climate Action Plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The crowd gave Lujan Grisham the loudest applause of her remarks when she called on lawmakers to codify the plan into state law.

Legislation to codify the governor’s Climate Action Plan to cut pollution 45% by 2030 and meet net-zero emissions goals by 2050 will once again be heard at the Legislature. Last year, the Clear Horizons Act, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque), failed to advance beyond Senate Finance. This year’s legislation had not been introduced as of publication, but Stewart has described it as “shorter and leaner.”

Lujan Grisham also said she wants to see a commission to “leverage and utilize private and public investments, grow our economy and protect consumers and businesses, while meeting exploding energy demands with more clean power.”

Public Safety

Public safety has emerged as an area of frustration for the governor over her two terms. She called a special session in 2024 to focus on public safety, but her agenda was thwarted by Democratic lawmakers. She then embarked on a statewide tour to gin up support for her public safety agenda. Last year, she excoriated lawmakers at the end of the session for not adequately addressing juvenile crime in the aftermath of a March 21 mass shooting in Las Cruces.

Since then, legislative Republicans also have held town halls focused on public safety, including juvenile justice. Republican lawmakers on Tuesday cast themselves as “unlikely allies” with Lujan Grisham on public safety matters. During their own public safety town halls across New Mexico, several elected Republicans made reference to that unlikely alliance in their requests to include public safety matters on this year’s legislative agenda. Democrats, likewise, announced plans to tighten regulations on firearm dealers.

Lujan Grisham on Tuesday referenced her own frustration over the lack of progress with her public safety priorities. In the last seven years, she said she has pushed for more engagement on public safety and “more backbone.”

“If anyone tells you we’ve done enough to rein in violent crime, ask them if they would say that to a family made smaller by violence,” she said. “Would they say it to the parents trying to protect their kids? Would they say it to the children who have lost someone they love because we refused to keep dangerous criminals behind bars? I don’t think they would.”

During her State of the State, Lujan Grisham specified legislation geared at:

juvenile justice reform to address severe teen crimes.

assault weapons ban and gun dealer accountability to fight gun violence

strengthening penalties on felons in possession of firearms.

stricter pre-trial detention measures for suspects charged with violent crimes.

Senate Republicans, in a news conference immediately following the governor’s speech, said they felt vindicated by the governor’s emphasis on public safety, though Sen. Bill Sharer (R-Farmington), the minority floor leader, sharply criticized her proposals for an assault weapons ban and more accountability for sellers.

He also credited the state oil and gas industry for the accomplishments the governor touted in her speech.

“The governor took credit for a lot of stuff today, and granted, a lot of stuff happened, some of it even good,” Sharer said. “But it was because we had a thriving oil and gas industry.”

Health care

Health care also has emerged as an area of overlap between the governor and legislative Republicans.

“We’re seeing this fight play out at the national level — arguments over who deserves care, and what kind of care you deserve,” she said Tuesday. “Here’s my take: Healthcare shouldn’t depend on who you are, where you live, or how much money you make. It’s not a luxury. It should be a fundamental right in America.”

Lujan Grisham backs legislation that will address:

medical malpractice reform to lower the cost of care and keep health care professionals in New Mexico.

health care licensing compacts to ease staffing shortages, build a workforce pipeline and improve access for patients.

eliminating the gross receipts tax on medical services to keep care affordable.

building the University of New Mexico’s medical school to double enrollment and educate the next generation of health care workers.

In closing her speech, the governor returned to the theme of bipartisan agreement, asking lawmakers to “talk to each other” and spend time together at a list of local restaurants within walking distance of the Roundhouse, including Tia Sophia’s, Tomasita’s, The Pantry, The Shed, La Choza, Market Steer, Palace Prime, Pink Adobe and Plaza Cafe. “Communicate. Listen. Disagree. And keep trying.”

She also specified she did not consider her final regular session “a victory lap.”

“We’re not slowing down. We’re just going to push forward,” she said. “Let’s double down and do it all.”

