Today in History: January 22, Supreme Court issues Roe v. Wade decision

Today is Thursday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2026. There are 343 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion. (The court would overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, in the decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.)

Also on this date:

In 1901, Britain's Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of more than 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces began landing at Anzio, Italy.

In 1947, America's first commercially licensed television station west of the Mississippi, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, made its official debut.

In 1953, the Arthur Miller drama "The Crucible" opened at the Martin Beck Theatre in New York.

In 1973, former President Lyndon B. Johnson died at his Texas ranch at the age of 64.

In 1998, Theodore Kaczynski pleaded guilty in Sacramento, California, to being the "Unabomber" responsible for three deaths and 23 injuries in a mail-bombing campaign. In return for the pleas in federal court, he received a sentence of life in prison without parole.

In 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points, the second-highest single-game point total in NBA history, in the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors. (Wilt Chamberlain set the record with 100 points in 1962 for the Philadelphia Warriors in a 169-147 win against the New York Knicks.

In 2017, an outbreak of tornadoes in the U.S. Southeast killed at least 16 people in Georgia after claiming four lives in Mississippi.

Today's birthdays: Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: "The Galloping Gourmet") is 92. Singer Steve Perry is 77. Film director Jim Jarmusch is 73. Actor Linda Blair is 67. Actor Diane Lane is 61. DJ Jazzy Jeff is 61. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 58. Actor Olivia d'Abo is 57. Actor Gabriel Macht is 54. Actor Balthazar Getty is 51. Rapper Logic is 36. Actor Daryl McCormack is 33. Actor Sami Gayle is 30. R&B singer Ravyn Lenae Washington is 27. WNBA point guard Caitlin Clark is 24.

