Two insurance companies stop covering some gender-affirming care in New Mexico

Original sponsor of state’s gender-affirming care law will consider bringing new bill to address insurance companies

When they were shopping for health insurance in 2024, University of New Mexico doctoral student Lazarus Letcher, 33, intentionally chose the Blue Cross Blue Shield’s “gold” plan from the state’s health care marketplace because it lowered the cost of their prescribed testosterone to $20. Letcher used the plan in all of 2025 without any issue, and planned to roll it over into 2026.

This January, they learned the medication would no longer be covered, and neither would a hysterectomy planned for this year.

“It felt like the rug was pulled out from under me,” Letcher said. “This is a medication I’ve taken with no side effects for 10 years, much to the benefit of my physical and mental health, and to have it suddenly not covered overnight was really confusing and anxiety-provoking.”

Local LGBTQ groups began warning people shortly before marketplace BeWell’s Jan. 15 deadline that two insurers were no longer covering gender-affirming care, such as testosterone and surgeries.

Plans reviewed by Source NM show that United HealthCare and Blue Cross Blue Shield, both of which can be purchased on BeWell, would no longer cover “any pharmaceutical or surgical intervention that is provided for the purpose of attempting to align an individual’s physical appearance or body with an asserted identity that differs from the individual’s sex,” with both plans using identical language.

Amanda Douglas, the manager of business communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, declined to provide an interview, but said in a statement that the company is “committed to providing access to quality, cost-effective care.”

“We are here to support our members in a thoughtful way as we navigate these regulatory changes in compliance with federal, state and local laws,” Douglas wrote, adding that a “specialty team of customer advocates” is available to assist impacted customers.

Tracey Lempner, a spokesperson for United Healthcare, requested additional time for comment but did not provide a statement to Source NM prior to publication.

The policy change comes in a state that in 2023 enacted the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act, which protects health care rights for transgender people. The policy changes also come as the Trump administration assails transgender rights in myriad ways, including targeting insurance coverage for gender-affirming care.

New Mexico Transgender Resource Center Executive Director Adrien Lawyer told Source NM the insurance change appears to only affect marketplace-specific plans, which do not include Medicaid plans.

While that distinction likely means fewer New Mexicans are impacted, Lawyer said it appears to “fly in the face” of the state’s civil rights protections.

“People have worked here for 30 years to make New Mexico a safe place for LGBTQ people culturally, but also legislatively,” he told Source NM. “And that this was so easy for [insurance providers] to do feels like a big problem. It’s exposed a weakness to us for sure.”

Lawyer said LGBTQ organizations are continuing to weigh the next steps. In the meantime, he urged anyone using marketplace insurance to purchase plans from providers such as Presbyterian or Molina, which still cover gender-affirming care.

Letcher told Source NM they were counseled by Blue Cross Blue Shield to buy an “off-market plan” directly from their company. They’ve done so and are still waiting to see if their health needs will be covered.

Letcher, an avid birder, musician and writer, said the changes were particularly worrisome, since “New Mexico is seen as a safe haven for a lot of trans folks,” as other states continue to introduce and pass legislation limiting or banning gender-affirming care.

While Letcher says they could pay for some of their health care out of pocket, they said that is not the reality for many trans people.

“I’m more worried for folks that are early in their transition, that are just trying to begin their journey and get access to this life-saving medicine and then suddenly realizing that it’s out of reach,” they said.

Rep. Linda Serrato (D-Santa Fe), the lead sponsor for the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act, told Source NM in a recent interview that she would consider sponsoring legislation in the 30-day session that would require insurance companies to offer gender-affirming care.

The bill the state enacted into law in 2023 prevents government entities like counties and school boards from prosecuting or harming someone for seeking gender-affirming care, but does not address insurance companies.

However, Serrato said creating a new law that requires insurance companies to make gender-affirming care available will need to be carefully considered to take into account the pressure insurance companies may face from the Trump Administration’s efforts to ban funds for gender-affirming care.

An emailed response to questions from Source NM from Viara Ianakieva, life and health division director for the New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance, noted that under current rules, “medically necessary care is covered unless specifically excluded by the plan.”

In the case of Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Health, those plans now exclude coverage for “sex trait modifications,” which, she said, is a more narrow category than gender-affirming care, which “is a broad category that is not currently defined.”

And “sex trait modification is no longer considered an Essential Health Benefit…under the recently issued federal rules.”

If New Mexico mandated such coverage, it would be required to pay for them. OSI, she said, “is actively exploring potential solutions” with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Serrato said the potential impacts of mandating coverage need to be taken into account. “If I’m proposing a piece of legislation that means a mass exodus of medical insurers, that doesn’t help anybody,” she said. “So we need to tailor something and make it clean and specific to protect as many people as possible.”