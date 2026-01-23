NM House committee advances bill to ban immigrant detention in NM

New Mexico lawmakers advanced an immigration detention bill out of committee Thursday afternoon after Republican representatives warned it could irreparably harm rural economies.

House Bill 9, known as the Immigrant Safety Act, would prohibit government entities across the state from signing contracts to detain people accused of federal immigration violations. Lawmakers on the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted 4-2 to move the bill.

“An economy built on cages is not development — it is dependency,” Rep. Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces), one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said during the hearing. She said she has tried to pass similar legislation for a decade.

The move came as dozens of immigrants arrested in Minneapolis were shipped to the Torrance County Detention Facility, which is run by private prison operator CoreCivic, in New Mexico. One of them, 33-year-old Jorge Cordoba, told Source NM he lived in Minneapolis for more than 20 years and was in the country legally under protected Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival status.

Republican Representatives Stefani Lord of Sandia Park and John Block of Alamogordo expressed concerns about the proposed bill. They disputed assertions that incarcerated people are mistreated in custody and argued that passing this bill could cause companies like CoreCivic to shut down the facilities and take jobs away from rural New Mexico communities.

“Would you accept an amendment to subsidize my district so that we don’t go bankrupt?” Lord , whose district includes Torrance County, asked committee members during the committee meeting. “There’s been a lot of concern about people in the prison there. What happens when they go to Montana or Florida or Guantanamo Bay? We don’t care anymore, because they’re out of sight, out of mind?”

Block took up Lord’s line of questioning for nearly an hour and asked presenters — who included Rep. Eleanor Chávez (D-Albuquerque), American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico senior attorney Becca Sheff and New Mexico Immigrant Law Center attorney Jessica I. Martinez — if they were OK with the federal government shipping immigrants currently detained in New Mexico elsewhere.

Block’s interrogation ran so long that at one point, committee Chair Rep. Joanne Ferrary (D-Las Cruces) accused him of harassing Chávez, Sheff and Martinez. Later in the afternoon during Block’s questioning, Rubio left the dais to distribute bottled water to testifying experts and some members of the audience.

Residents who spoke during public comment were overwhelmingly in favor of the bill, though Otero County Attorney R.B. Nichols spoke during a virtual public comment period to oppose the bill. He said it would disproportionately harm economies in regions like Otero or Torrance counties that rely on detention centers for jobs.

The bill’s supporters, though, contend that it would not force these facilities to shut down. Many detention centers contract with other law enforcement agencies, such as the U.S. Marshals, and would still detain people accused of crimes.

“We’re disentangling ourselves from the immigration industry that’s been…a money-making, for-profit machine off the backs of our neighbors and families and friends,” Chávez, one of the bill’s sponsors, told Source NM. “I think that it sends a message to the rest of the country.”

