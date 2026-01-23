NM Legislature day 3 recap: $66.6M for 30 days; testy hearing over immigrant detention ban

House committee members spar for hours over proposed immigration detention ban

The current 30-day legislative session and subsequent interim committees could cost New Mexico more than $66 million.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed House Bill 1, commonly known as the “Feed Bill,” a formality that picks up the tab for the work that goes into the legislative session.

The bill, sponsored by State Majority Floor Leader Rep. Reena Szczepanski (D-Santa Fe), would set aside $66.6 million for the 30-day legislative session as well as the activities of interim committees such as the Legislative Finance Committee and Legislative Education Study Committee.

While state lawmakers do not collect a salary for their part-time gigs in the Roundhouse, the feed bill calls for $7.2 million to pay for their per diem and mileage reimbursements, as well as staff member salaries. If approved, it would also appropriate $49 million for recurring expenses at legislative offices, according to a fiscal impact report.

It has yet to be signed into law.

Immigration detention banIn the afternoon, lawmakers voted to advance a bill that would prohibit public bodies across the state from entering into immigrant detention contracts. House Bill 9, known as the Immigrant Safety Act, would prevent any public entity in New Mexico from entering into a contract to detain immigrants — and it would mandate the cancelation of any such existing contracts.

Dozens of immigrants apprehended in Minneapolis are currently being held in the Torrance County Detention Facility.

Money for somethingThe Senate Finance Committee convened Thursday morning to discuss capital outlay spending — the money set aside for large projects, like repairing a highway or redoing the stucco on a local library — and general obligation bonds. For months, lawmakers have remained optimistic about their ability to pay for projects that require one-time funding, but “recurring” spending, like hiring new employees at state agencies or shouldering more of the cost of employee health care premiums, is more imperiled this year.

Lawmakers reviewed an interactive online dashboard, caps.nm.gov, which lets residents explore and review capital projects in their communities. Cally Carswell, Legislative Finance Committee principal analyst for capital outlay, told lawmakers they have roughly 2,300 requests for direct appropriations, totaling about $3.7 billion.

“You have a lot of demand for what is a pretty limited pot of funding each year,” she said.

Clear skies ahead?Also Thursday, Sen Pro Tempore Sen. Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) reintroduced Senate Bill 18, also called the Clear Horizons Act, which if enacted would enshrine state emission reduction goals into state law. A copy of the legislation was not available on the Legislature’s website immediately Thursday afternoon.

Based on an executive order Lujan Grisham issued in 2019, the bill would set goals to reduce greenhouse gas emission levels by 45% in 2030, 75% in 2040 and 100% in 2050 of the emission levels in 2005. It would also allow state agencies to plan and measure the state’s pollution levels. The bill would apply to polluters who emit greater than “10,000 tons individually,” according to a news release from Senate Democrats.

“We’ve shown that clean energy can lower costs and strengthen our economy,” Stewart said in a statement. “This bill ensures we have the tools to responsibly manage the energy needs of the future, while holding the biggest polluters accountable and protecting the health and livelihoods of everyday New Mexicans.”

Similar legislation introduced last year failed to clear the Senate Finance Committee. SB18 was assigned to the Senate Conservation Committee.

Workers Day in the Rotunda

(Danielle Prokop/Source NM) / Sourcenm.com Melanie Aranda, the chief operating officer and a founding member of the Center for Civic Policy, prepares a banner to hang in the rotunda for “Workers Day” at the Roundhouse on Jan. 22, 2026.

Sarah Hager, vice president of membership and involvement for the Albuquerque Teachers Union, told Source that Workers Day came about to bring together labor unions and workers of all types to focus on shared interests.

“We know that we can’t do anything by ourselves, especially in one single union, and so when we had the idea and were invited to be a part of this coalition with not only labor but workers, we thought that it was a wonderful opportunity,” she said.

Part of the coalition is the New Mexico Dream Team, which advocates for immigrants targeted by ICE in New Mexico and elsewhere. Shortly before the House Committee began debating HB9, Fernanda Banda, co-executive director of the New Mexico Dream Team, led a gathered crowd in the rotunda in cheers and song to express support for the Immigrant Safety Act.

She described her father’s ICE arrest and deportation nearly a decade ago and called on lawmakers to take any action they can not to support the agency that she said stole her father. Many congressional Democrats on Thursday (including New Mexico’s delegation) refused to fund ICE as part of spending packages to keep the government open (the bill passed nonetheless).

“New Mexico can continue to be complicit in Trump’s deportation machine, putting profit over people,” she said. Or we can choose to end the contracts that cage our people, keep families together and choose to do the right thing. History is watching us.”

Is this a Roundhouse for ants?

(Danielle Prokop/Source NM) / sourcenm.com A miniature model of New Mexico’s Capitol in the Senate Finance Committee on Jan. 22, 2026. The model was part of a display for the state’s proposed new executive building in downtown Santa Fe approved in 2022.

Looking ahead

On Friday afternoon, the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee is scheduled to discuss Senate Bill 6, which proposes nearly $547 million for a new school of medicine facility at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham in her State of the State address highlighted the proposal as a priority, which she said could double enrollment and train the next generation of New Mexico physicians.