Minnesotans mourn Alex Pretti, man killed by Border Patrol agents

More than 1,000 people gathered for a vigil and rally Saturday night at Whittier Park in Minneapolis to mourn Alex Pretti, the man who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents. After the vigil, demonstrators marched in subzero temperatures to the site where Pretti was killed on Nicollet Avenue, south of 26th Street.

The site of the shooting has been turned into a makeshift memorial of candles and flowers, less than two miles away from the memorial in the Powderhorn neighborhood made for Renee Good on Jan. 7, the day she was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

Since Pretti’s killing, which drew hundreds of protestors in the immediate aftermath, people have built barricades out of dumpsters, trash cans and picnic tables to block off traffic from the surrounding streets. Before a swell of demonstrators arrived from the Whittier Park vigil, the area was mostly quiet, with hundreds huddled around his memorial.

Isabelle Atem, a nurse who drove in from Woodbury, cried as she said: “I thought it was just a dream, but I’m here now. It feels real. It really happened. You know, in a movie, when you shoot people, I know it’s fake. I never knew it (could be) real.”

Atem said she felt bad when she found out Pretti was also a nurse. In a statement to multiple news outlets, Pretti’s parents said he was an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital.

“Nurses are out there to help people. Why are they killing? Why are they shooting?” Atem said.

Atem, an immigrant from Cameroon, said that despite being a U.S. citizen, she has been afraid to go outside amid the surge of over 3,000 federal immigration agents to Minnesota, who have detained residents regardless of their citizenship status.

Volunteers hand out warm drinks and food at the memorial of Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer)

People were handing out warm drinks and food — fried rice, hummus — from local restaurants at tables at Pretti’s memorial. Glam Doll Donuts, across the street from where the Border Patrol agent shot Pretti, was open after hours and filled with people looking to stay warm.

As demonstrators from the nearby vigil filtered onto Nicollet, chanting, Jake Anderson handed out the last of the three gallons of chicken wild rice soup he had made that day.

Anderson, who lives in the Whittier neighborhood where Pretti was killed, said that he came to support everyone marching “a brutal takeover of our city by totalitarian ICE members and people who don’t actually care about safety in our community.”

“I think there’s a lot of outrage and rage clearly, but there’s also just a sense of community,” he said, as a man complimented his soup.

Some demonstrators banged on dumpsters with hammers and their hands as people chanted: “No Justice, No Peace” and “F*ck ICE.”

The parents of Alex Pretti, Michael and Susan Pretti, released a statement Saturday, castigating the Trump administration for slandering their son with “sickening lies” that they called “reprehensible and disgusting.”

They defended their son’s conduct, saying he was protecting a woman who had been pushed down by federal agents. “Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you.”

This story was originally produced by Minnesota Reformer, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network which includes Source New Mexico, and is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

New Mexico's federal delegation responds to killing of Alex Pretti

FromSource New Mexico“Another American killed by Donald Trump’s invasion force in Minneapolis. Shot 5 times AFTER being restrained. This is not the America I know, but I do know THIS…This invasion of an American city is only possible because Republicans are complicit and refuse to rein in this madness.”

—U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)

“Kristi Noem and Donald Trump’s ICE is out of control and terrorizing our communities. With multiple deadly shootings of American citizens by federal agents in Minnesota and no accountability, I will not support an appropriations bill that funds DHS without real oversight, transparency, and consequences. President Trump, Kristi Noem, and Stephen Miller are making our communities and all Americans less safe. Enough is enough.”

—U.S. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.)

“Today, ICE agents gunned down another American in broad daylight in Minnesota. This violence and brutality against our communities must stop. Under this Administration, we have seen ICE transformed into a rogue and unaccountable agency—which is why Congress must rein them in. The Senate must hold the line this week and stop this lawless violence and vote no on DHS funding. American lives and civil liberties are on the line. Enough is enough.”

—U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.)

“Federal agents just violently ended another life in Minneapolis. With the killing of Renee Good and now this 37 year-old man, our country needs to wake up: these horrific acts of violence are unacceptable, and we must not allow them to continue. The President must end this chaos now before more Americans are killed.”

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.)

“Shootings like this one are why I voted against Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol funding.These masked armed agents are acting like they will never be held accountable for the killings, for the beatings, for the arrests without a warrant or for the unconstitutional terrorizing of Americans. They must be and they will be.”

—U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández

