Another NM House committee advances seven interstate health care compacts

The New Mexico House Judiciary Committee on Monday quickly passed legislation that would enter the state into seven health care worker compacts, part of lawmakers’ effort to pass as many compact bills as possible despite Senate opposition.

House legislators in both parties say the compacts are necessary to help reduce health care worker shortages in a variety of fields. Joining the compacts reduces licensure requirements and therefore barriers for health care workers to move to New Mexico and work here.

The House and Senate Republicans have pushed for the compacts for several years. Senate Democrats have opposed them, though they agreed this session under mounting pressure to advance legislation entering the state into compacts for doctors and social workers.

The seven compacts the House committee passed Monday afternoon include physicians assistants, audiologists, speech-language pathologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, dentists, dental hygienists and paramedics.

The committee did not hear two other pieces of compact legislation for counselors and psychologists. Rep. Marian Matthews (D-Albuquerque), who sponsored those bills, is still working on substitute versions of the bills that reflect the language preferences of the compacts she’s seeking to join.

House Democrats celebrated the passage of the bills, which are now headed to the House floor.

“By joining interstate compacts, New Mexico can expand access to vital healthcare services — from counseling and physical therapy to emergency medical services and dentistry — all across the state,” Rep. Liz Thomson (D-Albuquerque), chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and lead sponsor of five of the compact bills, said in a statement. Thomson’s committee passed the nine compacts last week.

Should the additional compact bills pass the House as expected, House leaders said in a statement Monday afternoon they are “hopeful” the bills have enough support in both chambers.

Senate Democratic leaders, however, have argued against passing more than the social worker and doctor compacts. They say state agencies including the Regulation and Licensing Department, lack capacity to handle a deluge of new compact requirements and that each compact is complex and needs to be negotiated individually.

