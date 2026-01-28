Sexual assault program leaders ask NM lawmakers for recurring funding

Advocates and survivors also back bill to extend civil lawsuit statutes for childhood sexual abuse.

Services ranging from counseling for children suffering from sexual violence to post-assault examinations could end if New Mexico lawmakers don’t step in, providers told Source NM.

A coalition representing 14 organizations that support sexual assault survivors and work to prevent sexual violence across New Mexico urged state lawmakers Tuesday to make a $2 million permanent, recurring investment in their programs.

Lawmakers for the past three years have approved one-time grant funds for sexual assault programs, following 2022 federal changes to the Victims of Crime Act funding, which resulted in 40% cuts for programs across the country, including New Mexico.

The Farmington-based Sexual Assault Services of Northwestern used the one-time funding to pay for a certified nurse to offer exams for sexual-assault victims in Gallup.

But without sustained funding, Executive Director Eleana Butler said, the ability to continue giving exams is in jeopardy.

“This isn’t even about expanding, it’s about continuing the services already in place,” Butler said.

The one-time funds also helped expand some organizations’ footprint into more rural areas, said Krysta Montez, the director of prevention programs at La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery Services in Las Cruces.

“In years past, people would have to travel more than four hours, from Animas or further out, to reach us, but with satellite offices in Deming and T or C, we can offer our support,” Montez said.

Beyond sustained funding, survivors and advocates for the program said they also are pushing lawmakers to support House Bill 151. Sponsored by Albuquerque Democrats Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart and Rep. Marianna Anaya, HB151 would extend the civil statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse, allowing a victim to bring a lawsuit until their 58th birthday, rather than age 24, the current legal limit.

Finally, the advocates want New Mexico lawmakers to pass petitions for future studies. Those include: closing the backlog on sexual assault evidence kits; strengthening state protections against rape in jails and prisons; and House Memorial 10, which would conduct a study on sexual health education across the state as a prevention tool.

However, within the limits of a 30-day session, advocates said their best hope is securing permanent support in the state’s budget. Recent Trump administration moves to cut crime victims’ funding constitute an existential threat, said Sachi Watase, the executive director of the NM Asian Family Center.

“If our services can’t continue because of ongoing threats to our funding, to our existence of a culturally-specific service, we’d be failing so many New Mexicans,” Watase told Source NM. “It’s really important for our state lawmakers to fill the gap and step up.”

