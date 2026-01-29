NM Senate committee advances bill to train firearm dealers, ban sale of ‘extremely dangerous’ guns

State GOP leaders call the measure ‘unconstitutional’

The New Mexico Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted 6-4 along party lines to advance a bill that would ban the sale of certain guns and require firearms dealers to maintain thorough records of every gun they’ve sold.

Senate Bill 17, dubbed the “Stop the Illegal Gun Trade and Extremely Dangerous Weapons Act,” would also outlaw the sale of several types of weaponry and accessories, including magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, as well as .50 caliber rifles and machine guns. It would also mandate that firearm dealers can only hire employees 21 or older. Democratic lawmakers in December announced they would introduce such legislation after a report from Everytown for Gun Safety, a national organization that advocates for stricter gun laws, found that about 75% of guns at New Mexico crime scenes were originally sold by a firearm dealer.

If passed, the legislation would fine firearm dealers for violating any of its new standards.

“We regulate alcohol and cannabis more strictly than we regulate gun dealers,” Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe), who co-sponsored the bill, told the committee Wednesday afternoon. She said the proposed requirements for firearm dealers were simple: “secure your inventory, train your employees, track your sales, and stop selling military-grade weapons designed for mass casualty.”

Democratic lawmakers, including Romero, have previously expressed concern over “straw purchases,” in which someone buys a gun from a reputable store and then privately sells it to someone who is not legally allowed to own a gun.

The Republican minority of the committee quickly labeled the bill “unconstitutional.” Sen. Larry Scott (R-Hobbs) likened the bill’s penalties for gun dealers to holding a car dealership responsible for a fatal hit-and-run. Sen. Jay Block (R-RIo Rancho) took particular exception to the proposal to make the minimum age of employment at gun stores 21 — “That’s what we’re doing to our veterans?” he asked.

As debate neared the two-hour mark, newly appointed Sen. Rex Wilson (R-Ancho) appeared to channel Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s admonition to work across the aisle in her State of the State address.

“We really need to focus on the criminal element, and I think we can unite on that,” he said. “How can we do something that doesn’t punish the legal, law-abiding dealers and purchasers?”

During the hearing’s public comment, in-person attendees who spoke against the legislation outnumbered those who backed it two to one.

Opponents to the bill characterized it as an “attack on guns” and questioned why the bill’s sponsors would propose a ban on selling .50 caliber weapons without providing any data regarding how many .50 calibers have been used in New Mexico crimes.

“I really do have empathy for the people who suffered from gun violence. I hope they understand that we are not promoting gun violence,” Nancy Bennett, a Santa Fe-based firearms instructor, told the committee. “I really wonder what the purpose of all of this is. It’s a burden on small business people in this state and on gun owners. As people have said, you’re not addressing the source of the crime.”

Seven in-person attendees spoke in favor of the bill. Christina Gill told lawmakers she lost her son in a fatal shooting and believed the bill would better hold criminals to account.

When her son was killed, she “was told that where, when and how this prohibited individual obtained a gun was not relevant to the charges. The gun was not registered to him, nor had it been reported stolen,” she said. “Passing SB17 would not punish responsible gun owners or interfere with hunting or self-defense.”

New Mexico House Republicans on Wednesday in a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asked Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon to carefully review SB17 and offer guidance on its constitutionality.

“Among other provisions, SB17 would prohibit the sale and transfer of semiautomatic firearms in common use, ban magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds, and outlaw entire classes of firearms based on operating mechanisms rather than criminal misuse,” the letter, signed by 26 New Mexico House Republicans, says. “At a time when New Mexico faces one of the highest crime rates in the nation, SB17 does nothing to target violent offenders. Instead, it imposes sweeping bans on law-abiding citizens, firearm dealers and sportsmen.”