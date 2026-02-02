DNC approves New Mexico and other states to compete for early Dem 2028 presidential primary

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday announced its Rules and Bylaws Committee had approved all 12 states applying for early 2028 presidential primary election dates to advance to the next phase of the process.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico announced last week it had applied to move up the state’s presidential primary election, which currently takes place the first Tuesday in June.

“We submitted a bid to hold an early presidential primary because the Democratic Party is facing real national challenges — and New Mexico shows the path forward,” Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Sara Attleson said in a statement. “Across the country, Democrats have struggled to earn support from rural, working-class, Native American, and Hispanic and Latino voters. In just a decade, Democrats in New Mexico have turned our state into a bright blue beacon along the Southern Border by advancing bold policies and delivering real results for the voters who reside in these communities.”

In the next phase, New Mexico will present its pitch to the RBC, according to a DNC news release, along with Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

An earlier resolution by the committee requires it to choose between four and five states for the earlier primary window from each of the DNC’s four geographic regions.

“The RBC remains committed to running a rigorous, efficient, and fair selection process and looks forward to states presenting their cases directly to the Committee in the coming months,” RBC Co-Chairs Minyon Moore and James Roosevelt said in a statement.

