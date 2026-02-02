NM congressional delegation calls on FEMA wildfire claims office leader to resign

Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation on Friday called on the federal official overseeing a multi-billion dollar wildfire compensation fund to resign, following Source NM’s reporting this week that the official had applied for and received a six-figure payout.

According to documents obtained by Source NM and New Mexico PBS, Jay Mitchell, who oversees the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Claims Office, and his wife received more than $500,000 in compensation for their home and business far from the wildfire perimeter, even as some victims who were in the direct path of the wildfire remain awaiting compensation.

In the letter Friday afternoon, U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, along with U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, all New Mexico Democrats, do not mention the $500,000 payments explicitly. But they allege Mitchell continuously failed to report to Congress on his activities or focus on wildfire victims who needed the most help.

“Jay Mitchell has lost the trust of Northern New Mexico,” the lawmakers said in an emailed statement to Source NM on Friday afternoon. “He must resign.”

In addition to Mitchell’s resignation, the statement calls for an “independent review of the Claims Office’s administrative management of the funding.”

Along with the delegation, New Mexico Rep. Martin Zamora (R-Clovis), earlier on Friday called on Mitchell to resign. He is running against Leger Fernandez, who just started her third term representing the 3rd Congressional District. Zamora specifically cited Source NM’s reporting of the Mitchells’ payouts.

“This corruption is unacceptable,” Zamora said. “New Mexicans who lost homes, businesses, land, and livelihoods have waited years for fair treatment. Learning that a federal official overseeing this program personally profited from it undermines public trust and calls the entire process into question.”

Zamora also criticized Leger Fernández in his statement, saying she had failed to demand “answers and accountability” as problems emerged in the office. “When New Mexicans were desperate for answers, Washington went quiet,” Zamora said in a statement. “Congress has a responsibility to demand accountability from federal agencies. That oversight did not happen here, and wildfire victims were left paying the price.”

Leger Fernández, Luján and Heinrich all took the lead in crafting the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, which established a fund and claims process aimed to fully compensate victims of the fire, which the Forest Service ignited in 2022 in two botched prescribed burns.

Since the office’s creation, the delegation has sent repeated letters and issued other public criticism, including most recently in November.

“As authors of the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, we have been clear that the Claims Office must prioritize working with local communities to restore trust, communicate effectively, and get money out the door as soon as possible to those who suffered most,” the trio’s statement said.

