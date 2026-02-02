Today in History: February 2, 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle killed

Today is Monday, Feb. 2, the 33rd day of 2026. There are 332 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 2, 2013, former Navy SEAL and "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle was fatally shot along with a friend at a gun range west of Glen Rose, Texas; Eddie Ray Routh was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Also on this date:

In 1536, present-day Buenos Aires, Argentina, was founded by Spanish explorer Pedro de Mendoza.

In 1653, New Amsterdam — now New York City — was incorporated as a city.

In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, officially ending the Mexican-American War.

In 1925, the legendary Alaska Serum Run ended as the last of a series of dog mushers brought life-saving medication to Nome, the scene of a diphtheria epidemic, traveling 674 miles (1,085 kilometers) in just six days.

In 1943, the remainder of Nazi forces at the Battle of Stalingrad surrendered in a major victory for the Soviets in World War II.

In 1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa's Black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.

In 1992, Václav Havel, the dissident playwright who led an anti-communist revolution, became the first president of the independent Czech Republic, after Czechoslovakia's split. He previously served as the first democratically elected president of Czechoslovakia after the fall of communism.

In 2014, Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, widely considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, was found dead in his New York apartment from an accidental drug overdose.

In 2022, four men were charged with being part of the drug distribution crew that supplied a deadly mix of narcotics to actor Michael K. Williams of "The Wire," who had overdosed five months earlier.

Today's birthdays: Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 84. Television executive Barry Diller is 84. TV chef Ina Garten is 78. Actor Brent Spiner is 77. Football Hall of Famer Dave Casper is 74. Model Christie Brinkley is 72. Singer Shakira is 49. Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama is 44. Actor Gemma Arterton is 40. Actor Zosia Mamet is 38. Actor Paul Mescal is 30. Actor Ellie Bamber is 29.

