Bill refining allowable restraint and seclusion practices in schools advances out of House committee

Members of the House Education Committee on Monday advanced a bill that would refine definitions of allowable physical discipline practices in public schools, limit those practices and require expanded training for K-12 school personnel.

House Bill 120, co-sponsored by Rep. Yanira Gurrola (D-Albuquerque), would amend the Public School Code by clarifying what restraint and seclusion are — used when students show dangerous or threatening behavior — and what actions are prohibited. The bill also requests school boards create plans for managing disruptive behavior so school personnel have guides when situations arise, and requires personnel be trained in deescalation and restraint techniques twice a year. The bill advanced by a 7-5 vote.

“It’s a tool for teachers that keeps students safe and treated with dignity,” Gurrola told the committee Monday morning. “This bill shifts the focus from reacting [to] behavior to supporting students.”

Gurrola carried a similar bill last year, House Bill 260, but it died in committee.

HB120 defines each method of restraint and states that certain actions, such as time-outs and secluding a student without constant visual supervision, is prohibited. According to the bill, restraint is only allowed by trained personnel when a student’s behavior presents imminent danger to themselves or others and when deescalation is not sufficient. It also states that a student’s age and physical condition should be taken into account.

The Developmental Disabilities Council, Disability Rights New Mexico, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty and several other advocacy organizations supported the bill for helping to protect students from unnecessary punishment and helping school personnel by clearly defining what they can and cannot do.

“There are proven ways to support even very demanding student behavioral needs, avoiding escalation of behavior in the first place, avoiding the use of restraint and seclusion,” Disability Rights New Mexico attorney Laurel Nesbitt said during public comment.

Republican members of the committee voiced concerns that the bill would make teachers hesitant to get involved in ending a fight between students, for example, because of the bill’s restrictions. Rep. Harlan Vincent (R-Ruidoso Downs) criticized the fact that teachers were not a larger part of public comment, and said he believes the bill would make teachers hesitant to get involved with a misbehaving student.

“Will this bill make staff hesitant out of fear because of all these rules and ranks that we’re… putting forward?” Vincent said during the meeting. “If they see a fight going on, do they want to get themselves involved or would they rather just say, ‘you know what, I’m going to sit this one out.’ That’s what I feel like this bill does.”

The cost of training school personnel on restraint and deescalation practices was also a concern. HB120 does not include an appropriation and the bill’s fiscal impact report states that training and policy meetings will likely cost around $1 million. However, the PED also notes in the report that while this may add to school expenditures, holding regular training and limiting uses of restraint could lead to lower insurance and liability costs due to “misapplication” of restraint or seclusion on students.

HB120 heads to the House Judiciary Committee next.

