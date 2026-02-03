NM Legislature day 14 recap: Lawmakers advance the budget and ponder longer sessions

Bedecked in blue “Agua es Vida” ribbons and carrying shovels and signs, members of acequias from across northern New Mexico rallied outside of the Roundhouse Monday morning following a blow to legislation backed by local irrigators.

Earlier in the day, members of House Taxation and Revenue tabled House Bill 21, which would have given the state’s acequias a dedicated funding stream in the face of recent natural disasters and the issues the historic irrigation canals have in accessing public funds.

New Mexico Acequia Association Executive Director Paula Garcia said the current bill had some “structural problems with the funding” and that discussions will continue in the interim session, with plans to bring new legislation next year.

Former U.S. Interior Secretary and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland spoke at a rally outside the Roundhouse on Feb. 2, 2026. (Danielle Prokop/Source NM) “It was a long-shot this session, but I think we’ll get it eventually,” she told Source NM.

Former U.S. Interior Secretary and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland also made an appearance at the rally, where she expressed support for the bill.

“Acequias are not only living history, they are neighbors caring for land and water together,” Haaland said, “which is critical in a time when water is threatened by natural disasters and climate change. Protecting them will not only support our northern communities, it will strengthen local governance, and preserve New Mexico’s heritage.”

The $11 billion question

The House Appropriations and Finance Committee on Monday quickly approved a recurring budget slightly over $11 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

Lawmakers on the committee celebrated the budget, contained in House Bills 2 and 3, as representing restraint in the face of a potential economic downturn and reduced projected revenues from oil and gas.

At $11.045 billion, the budget increases recurring spending 2.6% over last year’s, much lower than recent budget increases of between 5% and 7%. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in December unveiled an $11.3 billion budget recommendation.

Democratic lawmakers celebrated the measure as the product of negotiating in open meetings over weeks.

“Not only does that make for a more transparent process, it makes for a better budget,” said Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces), chair of the HAFC.

The Legislative Finance Committee published the bill to its website Monday afternoon, in addition to a 28-page summary.

Majority House Democrats plan to hold a news conference Wednesday before the budget hits the House floor.

Longer legislative sessions on the horizon?

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee advanced a proposal to make each legislative session 45 days long.

Currently, the state Legislature meets for 30 days in even-numbered years and 60 days in odd-numbered years. Proposed laws in the 30-day sessions must focus only on the state’s finances or on topics the governor includes on a legislative agenda, known as a “call.” In addition to making each legislative session 45 days long, House Joint Resolutions 6 and 7 would allow lawmakers to propose laws on any topic each year.

Some opponents, like Rep. John Block (D-Alamogordo), questioned whether a 45-day legislative session would make it difficult for rural lawmakers to find places to rent in Santa Fe for 45 days, contending that most leases are written in 30-day increments.

Supporters, though, praised the possible benefits for New Mexico’s volunteer legislators, such as having a predictable schedule with the same amount of time off every session.

“We really need to take a look at the way we do business, and I think we need to do it comprehensively,” Rep. Cynthia Borrego (D-Albuquerque) said during the hearing. “I can’t say that enough.”

Good government group Common Cause New Mexico has noted that the state’s sessions are some of the shortest in the country as part of its agenda to “modernize the Legislature.” Similarly, late last year Bernalillo County District Attorney and gubernatorial hopeful Sam Bregman called for term limits on state lawmakers and an annual 90-day legislative session.

Stat of the day: 77% of polled New Mexican want gun store regulation

Recent polling sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety, a national organization that advocates for stricter gun laws, found that 77% of New Mexicans polled support a measure to regulate gun dealers like cannabis dispensaries or pharmacies.

The poll results come as Everytown for Gun Safety officials back Senate Bill 17, the “Stop Illegal Gun Trade Act.” New Mexico lawmakers announced the legislative effort late last year after an Everytown for Gun Safety report found an outsized problem with firearm trafficking in the state.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was set to hear the bill Monday afternoon but rescheduled.

State MLK Commission backs funding for 3 education acts

The New Mexico Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission unanimously passed a resolution to voice support for funding educational programs that serve more than two-thirds of New Mexico’s students.

In a statement issued Monday, Commission Chair Little V. West said the resolution was aimed at a Legislative Finance Committee recommendation to cut funding for the Black Education Act, Hispanic Education Act and Bilingual and Multicultural Education Act.

“Even though commemorative events for MLK Day in 2026 are now complete, the true commemoration of Dr. King extends far beyond ceremonial events,” West said. “The real work of honoring Dr. King’s legacy happens when we actively pursue policies that create the more just society he envisioned.”

Everyone’s a critic

State Rep. Tara Lujan (D-Santa Fe) was quick to respond to House Speaker Javier Martínez’s gambit on the House floor Monday to provide a “Grammy report” on the Sunday night awards. “I love Billie Eilish,” Lujan said, “but I didn’t think she was the best song of the year.” Martínez agreed and said he thought Chappell Roan should have won artist of the year. Lujan then joked that Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Albuquerque) would sing Song of the Year nominee “Golden” from the movie KPop Demon Hunters (Garratt did not sing). The Grammy talk ended with Lujan noting that the young people in her house were disappointed Puerto Rico megastar Bad Bunny had not performed at the Grammys due to his upcoming halftime show at next weekend’s Super Bowl. “He doesn’t even sing,” Martínez retorted about Bad Bunny, whose album Debí Tirar Más Fotos won album of the year Sunday night. “He just says words.” Lujan replied: “He says lots of words. He said some really important words last night, Mr. Speaker,” referring to Bad Bunny’s acceptance speeches, which were both in defense of immigrants and a repudiation of the federal immigration crackdown (“ICE out,” he said, to massive applause). “I was proud of him.”

Looking ahead

After some scheduling hiccups, the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee is scheduled to finally hear House Bill 25 on Tuesday. The proposal would restrict gun ownership for people who were charged or sentenced in juvenile gun crimes and would turn over juvenile gun crime records to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Senate Conservation Committee is scheduled to hear Senate Bill 18, known as the Clear Horizons Act, Tuesday morning. Chair Liz Stefanics (D-Cerillos) said she expects a large crowd and the hearing will be held on the Senate floor at 9 a.m. instead of the usual committee room. The bill, which would codify state emission reduction goals into law, narrowly made it out of its first committee hearing on a 5-4 vote.

