NM Senate committee advances ICE detention ban

The New Mexico Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday voted 5-3 to advance House Bill 9, known as the Immigrant Safety Act.

The amended bill, which was subject to hours of debate on the floor of the House of Representatives Friday, would prohibit public bodies across the state from signing onto ICE detention contracts and would block local sheriffs’ offices from signing agreements to serve immigration warrants at local jails.

“These facilities are not run in any way, shape or form by the counties,” Rep. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque) said during the hearing, pushing back on criticisms that the bill could hurt jails that function as local employers. “And ICE — I am sorry — they are out of control.”

Monday’s discussion took place in an unexpected venue. Committee Chair Sen. Sen. Joseph Cervantes (D-Las Cruces) announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the committee would postpone a hearing on a gun-trafficking bill and would instead meet on the Senate floor to discuss HB9.

The vote came over Republican protests that the bill will indirectly shut down immigrant detention centers, such as those in Torrance and Otero counties, and leave hundreds without jobs. Should they shut down, Sen. James Townsend (R-Artesia) said, ICE would transport detained immigrants to jails in other states, which could have worse conditions. Rep. John Block (R-Alamogordo) on Friday unsuccessfully introduced a floor amendment to make the state reimburse counties should those closures occur.

“What this bill does in an effort to lash back at an administration [you] don’t like — it says we’re willing to throw you into a dark abyss,” Townsend said during Monday’s hearing. “We don’t know where you’re going, and we really don’t care. We want a chance to get back at the president.”

As lawmakers debated the bill late Friday, thousands marched in downtown Albuquerque to protest ICE and the recent killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal immigration agents.

On Monday, Republican lawmakers returned to a concern they’ve consistently voiced in recent HB9 hearings. CoreCivic, which operates the Torrance County Detention Facility, sued New Jersey over a 2021 law that attorneys argued improperly barred the company from contracting with ICE. The Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that the state cannot prevent private companies from doing business with ICE — though HB9’s sponsors and American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico senior attorney Becca Sheff have said the decision would only apply to public bodies such as cities, counties and towns.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Joseph Cervantes (D-Las Cruces) on Feb. 2, 2026, said he supported an immigrant detention ban he previously opposed because “times have changed.” (Danielle Prokop/Source NM)

Sen. Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque) briefly told the committee she wanted to sponsor an amendment that would hold law enforcement officers to account if they violated any terms of the bill. However, bill co-sponsor Rep. Eleanor Chávez (D-Albuquerque) said it would be an “unfriendly” amendment “because it’s really not necessary.”

Cervantes, the committee chair, acknowledged that he had previously opposed this legislation for many of the reasons outlined by committee Republicans.

“My mind has changed. My heart has changed. That’s not easy because one of these facilities is in one of the districts I represent and it needs the jobs, but not that bad,” Cervantes said. “I do think that ICE has changed and New Mexico has to recognize that we’re in a very different world now than when I opposed this bill in the past.”

