NM House approves $11 billion budget bill

The New Mexico House of Representatives voted 55-15 after hours of debate on Wednesday to approve a roughly $11 billion state budget proposal.

House Bill 2, known as the budget bill, represents a “measured” increase in recurring spending of nearly $295 million, Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces), who chairs the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, told reporters Wednesday morning ahead of the vote.

“That is a responsible increase, but it’s also very measured, reflecting the uncertain times and the truth that over committing to recurring increased spending can lead in economically uncertain times to painful budget cuts,” he said. “We’ve been very cautious.”

The proposed budget would allocate $254 million for health programs, including subsidies for New Mexicans on the health care exchange who would otherwise lose federal subsidies for low- and no-cost premiums. It would essentially double the size of the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. And it would appropriate $22 million for an aquifer mapping program to gauge groundwater levels across the state.

The budget came with a notable asterisk, though. It would implement co-pays for higher-earning New Mexico families who want to access the universal child care program, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she wants to make free to all families, regardless of income.

“This budget in an economically challenging time makes big investments we can all be proud of as New Mexicans,” Small said before casting his “yes” vote.

It’s unclear whether such provisions in the proposed budget will win over the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. Lujan Grisham’s office has consistently said she opposes the child care co-pays and her push for universal free child care has drawn national attention. Small, for his part, said the co-pays remain the subject of ongoing negotiations but currently would be 4 to 5% of household income for families earning 400% of the national poverty level.

The governor “appreciates lawmakers’ attempts to fund universal child care, but she does not support co-pays when we have enough money to fund the initiative this year,” spokesperson Michael Coleman wrote in a Tuesday email to Source NM. “She continues to urge lawmakers to fully fund this historic initiative that will benefit New Mexico children and create economic opportunities for families across the state.”

When asked whether he thinks the co-pay proposal has legs, given the governor’s opposition, Small said it’s important to ensure the program is sustainable.

“I think that there is an understanding in the Legislature and the executive [branch] that financial sustainability and co-pays are linked,” he said. “Whether co-pays are a part of it right off the bat, that’s also dependent upon how many folks choose to sign up, at what time of year, at what level of income and what program.”

Republican floor amendments tabled

During debate, Republican lawmakers proposed a floor amendment aimed at the Immigrant Safety Act, which the Senate sent to the governor’s desk late Tuesday evening. The amendment would require the state to reimburse local governments “in which a facility” — presumably a detention center — “has closed due to the provisions of House Bill 9 or similar legislation.”

They also took aim at a $2.3 million appropriation for dormitory operations at the New Mexico School for the Arts, which critics said were only occupied by a few dozen students. Small responded and said that only one student in the dorms was able to pay the full fee for attendance and saw the appropriation as meaningful aid to families who need it.

After much debate, representatives voted 40-30 to table the amendment. Almost immediately, Rep. Jonathan Henry (R-Artesia) introduced a second floor amendment, which contained identical language regarding the Immigrant Safety Act.

“I don’t care what you think about detention facilities,” Rep. Stefani Lord (R-Sandia Park), whose district includes the Torrance County Detention Facility, said from the House floor. Losing those facilities would take away one of the area’s only economic lifelines, she said.

“We are going to be left holding the bag,” Lord said. “If they close tomorrow, we’re done. It’s a ghost town.”

Representatives also voted 43-27 to table that amendment.

House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque) told Lord he would stop recognizing her comments and move on to the next lawmaker in line to speak if she continued to use budget bill negotiations to discuss a different piece of legislation.

Stable presence amid national ‘chaos

Beyond the child care issue, Small said the proposed budget was meant in part to address the ongoing national “chaos” of tariffs, trade wars and health and food assistance program cuts.

For months, lawmakers have worked behind the scenes and in public committee hearings to craft a budget that does more with less. In December, state economists told lawmakers that New Mexico’s economy was “treading water” while much of the nation was in or near a recession. Small at the time said the state was in a good position to continue paying for non-recurring projects, such as construction and other one-time purchases, but needed to be careful with taking on too much recurring spending.

Wednesday’s budget vote represents a slight decrease from the governor’s budget recommendation. In December, Lujan Grisham released an $11.3 billion budget recommendation, which represented a nearly $503 million recurring spending increase.

The budget now heads to the Senate.