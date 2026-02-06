‘We’ve got to live out hope:’ Climate orgs urge New Mexico lawmakers to pass Clear Horizons Act

A parade of children wearing hats with New Mexican animals milled through the heart of the Roundhouse Thursday, as members from climate organizations championed legislation to enshrine emissions reductions into state law.

Senate Bill 18, sponsored by Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) would mandate tiered emission reductions in state law. Modeled on a 2019 executive order issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the bill would allow state agencies to plan and measure the state’s progress based on meeting the following goals: 45% fewer greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels; 75% by 2040 and net-zero by 2050.

The bill’s rules would only apply to the largest, stationary emitters producing 10,000 metric tons or more of climate pollution per year. The legislation scraped through its first committee on a 5-4 vote, and will be heard on Saturday in the Senate Taxation, Business and Transportation committee.

Healthy Climate New Mexico Executive Director Shelley Mann-Lev told Source NM that she was nervous about the upcoming hearing.

“But we’ve got to live out hope,” Mann-Lev said. “We’ve got to act. Our lives, the health of all beings depends on us taking action on climate change.”

Representatives from the oil and gas industry, construction and large agricultural opponents of SB18 have said it threatens business and the broader New Mexico economy.

Stewart cited a recent New Mexico Voices for Children study that the cost of wildfire response and flash flood recovery from disasters caused by climate change is already costing the state billions of dollars.

“In this unseasonably warm winter, New Mexicans are showing up to fight for a future where our way of life doesn’t just survive, it thrives,” Stewart said. We’ve made real progress, and with the Clear Horizons Act, we’re choosing growth and opportunity that protects our land, our air, and our children that’s powered by clean energy that reflects our values and lowers costs for families.”

In the rotunda, three members of the Interfaith Power and Light climate justice group ended their 320-mile pilgrimage. Over 26 days, the group walked from oil and gas country in the Permian Basin to the Roundhouse, calling for the passage of SB18 and further “courage” to address climate change.

“The Clear Horizons Act provides the critical framework New Mexico needs to hold polluters accountable and to protect communities from the worst impacts of climate change,” said Desirée Bernard, the executive director of Interfaith Power and Light. “We have walked to express active hope in the family of humanity and pray for our elected leaders to have the political courage to meet the moment.”