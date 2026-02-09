Clear Horizons Act, setting emissions goals, heads to New Mexico Senate floor

A bill to codify emission reduction goals into New Mexico state law advanced through its second Senate committee hearing Saturday on a 6-4 vote, clearing a path for the measure to be heard on the Senate floor in the coming week.

Senate Bill 18, also called the Clear Horizons Act, would enshrine the climate goals enacted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2019 executive order to lower the state’s greenhouse gas emissions to a 2005 target level. SB18 would adopt tiered goals of 45% fewer greenhouse gas emissions by 2030; 75% by 2040 and net-zero by 2050. The legislation also directs state agencies to create rules for emission reductions, measure the state’s progress, and issue annual reports.

The Senate’s Tax, Business and Transportation committee convened to hear SB 18 just past 7 p.m. Saturday. Chair Carrie Hamblen (D-Las Cruces) limited comments in support and opposition to 30 minutes from each side.

Sen Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque), the bill’s lead sponsor, addressed arguments that the bill would put oil and gas “out of business” in opening remarks to the committee.

“New Mexico, particularly under this administration, has proven that we do not have to choose…between economic development and clean air. We can get both,” Stewart said, pointing to the adoption of stricter methane rules passed in 2021 and the 2019 Energy Transition Act for increasing the state’s renewable energy sources.

Stewart said this year’s legislation has two crucial differences from last year’s version, which failed to advance.

SB18 now allows for carbon offset programs, such as soil and agriculture improvements, instead of direct emission reductions for smaller oil and gas operators in the state or on tribal lands. And SB18 sets a floor so the rules target the largest emitters, defined as those producing 10,000 metric tons or more of climate pollution annually. Stewart said that excludes most “homes, apartments, small farms, neighborhood businesses and personal vehicles,” from SB18.

Critics of the bill included lobbyists from agricultural, oil and gas, construction and mining industries, as well as rural electric providers and state boards overseeing conservation districts, who said SB18 requirements will mean higher prices for energy and other sectors of the economy.

“Cost of goods and services are higher and household electricity costs are projected to be higher as we transition to cleaner energy. Let me be clear, we support that transition. These investments are good and necessary, but the timeline and mandates in SB18 are too aggressive for our customers,” said Matthew Stackpole, a lobbyist for the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

Proponents of the legislation included solar and green home manufacturing organizations, environmental groups, several youth organizations and members of the public.

“My family has made a living from taking people fly fishing in New Mexico for over 40 years. Our business has survived plenty of hardships in that time, but the one thing that keeps me up at night is the effects of climate change on our livelihoods,” Nick Streit, owner of Taos Fly Shop, said in a statement. “Catastrophic forest fires, droughts and floods have become the new normal. The Clear Horizons Act is a meaningful step in the right direction to help outdoor recreation businesses like mine have a fighting chance.”

In statements to the sponsors, Republican members of the committee said the legislation goals were “moving forward way too fast.”

“I do believe we do need clean air, we need clean water,” said Sen. Gabriel Ramos (R-Silver City). “I mean, it’s something that we all want, but I think we’re not at a point to be so drastic.”

Sen. Leo Jaramillo (D-Española) said he was reassured that small rural electrical co-ops would not be impacted due to an amendment and said he supported the bill.

“Hearing from students who are worrying about climate and that we have got to act for their future and their children’s future is why I stand with you,” Jaramillo told sponsors after the vote.

