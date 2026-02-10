NM Transportation secretary to resign

New Mexico Department of Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna is resigning effective Feb. 20, the governor’s office announced late Monday afternoon.

Serna oversaw the department since mid-2022, after a stint as the acting secretary of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and director of the State Personnel Office. Prior to that, he worked as the interim president of Luna Community College in Las Vegas and the vice president for advancement at Northern New Mexico College.

He previously held a seat on the New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents and the Las Vegas City Schools Board of Education. He is a first-generation college graduate and native of Española, according to his state bio. His resignation will take effect the day after the ongoing legislative session adjourns.

The governor’s office did not include Serna’s reason for resignation. Neither the governor’s office nor the state Department of Transportation responded to requests for comment.

“I thank the governor for the confidence she put in me to serve my fellow New Mexicans,” Serna said in the governor’s announcement. “You have my commitment to a strong transition and my assurance that a capable and engaged team awaits my successor.”

Late last year, Serna warned lawmakers on the interim Legislative Finance Committee of the dire conditions facing many of the state’s roads, which a report found were in their worst shape in recent history. Elected members of the state Legislature apparently heeded that warning — they recently passed a $1.5 billion statewide road bond and sent it to the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who signed it into law last week.

Lujan Grisham’s announcement said she will announce plans for his replacement “in the coming weeks.”

Serna is the second cabinet secretary to resign in as many months. In December, New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Secretary Melanie Kenderdine resigned due to her husband’s health needs.

