NM Senate unanimously passes wildlife commission reform

The New Mexico Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would change the process by which the governor removes people from a commission that creates hunting and fishing regulations across the state.

Senate Bill 104 iterates on legislation passed last year that stated commissioners can only be removed for “incompetence, neglect of duty or malfeasance.” The new bill says the governor can initiate the removal of a commissioner, but gives the last word to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

SB104 whisked through the Senate on a 39-0 vote Wednesday. Lawmakers passed legislation last year that reformed the state’s wildlife agency and governing board, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham struck the proposed removal process.

Previously, the governor had sole jurisdiction to remove commissioners at will.

“Last session, New Mexicans spoke loud and clear they wanted a better wildlife management system, and we worked hard to deliver that in SB5,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), a co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “Passing this legislation is the last piece of the puzzle, and I thank the governor for negotiating a more streamlined solution that will result in a stronger wildlife commission for years to come.”

Environmental and wildlife advocates across the state similarly praised the bipartisan support and swift action on the bill.

“It’s encouraging to see such strong bipartisan support for a better wildlife management system in New Mexico,” New Mexico Wildlife Federation Executive Director Jesse Deubel said in a Wednesday statement. “Reforming the way our state wildlife commissioners are appointed and removed was something everyone agreed on.”

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives with just more than a week remaining in the 30-day legislative session.

“This unanimous vote shows that even in the final week of a short session, legislators can come together to do great things for New Mexico,” Judy Calman, the New Mexico director of policy for Audubon Southwest, said in a statement. “We are grateful that all Senators understand the need for this legislation, and hope the House will take it up very soon.

