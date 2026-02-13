NM Senate passes bill to pay for universal child care

The New Mexico Senate on Thursday voted 25-15 to pass a child care bill that would only require co-pays from higher-earning families under certain economic conditions like inflation and decreasing oil prices.

Sen. George Muñoz (D-Gallup) co-sponsored the bill after the House’s proposed budget included plans to require co-pays of families with household incomes at 400% of the poverty level. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has previously criticized the House proposal and said that a mandatory co-pay for a limited number of New Mexicans is, by definition, not universal.

Senate Bill 241 would only require co-pays under specific signs of economic decline and would begin with families who make more than 600% of the federal poverty level.

For a family of three, 600% of the federal poverty level is $163,920, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday, Muñoz said the state could pull up to $1 billion from the Early Childhood Education and Care Trust Fund, which in September was worth nearly $11 billion, to address various costs. Elizabeth Groginsky, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department secretary, praised the bill at the Tuesday hearing and said it “advances the childcare system in the ways that we want to see to continue to get the excellent outcomes we’re already seeing.”

From the Senate floor Thursday, Muñoz said he believed the bill was necessary to help New Mexico’s families because “we live in a different era” in which both parents often need to work outside the home.

“The world spins at a much faster rate than it ever has,” he said. “As that happens, people need help. Do we want to be last in child safety among the 50 states?”

Republican senators took aim at the costs associated with universal child care, though.

“I’m concerned about what years four and five look like,” Sen. Nicole Tobiassen (R-Albuquerque) said. “It’s volatile and I don’t know that it’s responsible.”

Senate Republicans in a statement after the vote called the bill a “deceptive and wildly expensive program.” Republican senators unanimously voted against the measure Thursday afternoon.

