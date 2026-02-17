New Mexico House unanimously enacts Epstein ‘truth commission’

The New Mexico House on Monday voted unanimously to establish an investigatory subcommittee to examine the activities of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former Zorro ranch in Santa Fe County.

Bill sponsor state Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) said the subcommittee will use subpoena powers, public records and testimony to “put the whole story together.”

In a statement following the vote, Romero said New Mexicans “deserve to know the truth about what went on at the Zorro Ranch and who knew about it. We have heard years of allegations and rumors about Epstein’s activities in New Mexico, but unfortunately, federal investigations have failed to put together an official record. With this Truth Commission, we can finally fill in the gaps by investigating the failures that led to the horrific allegations of abuse and crime at Zorro Ranch, so we can learn from them and prevent such atrocities from taking place in our state going forward.”

The legislation requires four representatives from both major parties sit on the subcommittee. House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque) appointed the resolution’s four House sponsors: Romero, Marianna Anaya (D-Albuquerque), Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) and William “Bill” Hall (R-Aztec).

The subcommittee, which runs through the end of the year but can be extended if needed, will have a budget of $2 million, all funded by a 2023 settlement between Attorney General Raúl Torrez and several financial services companies for failing to identify the abuses at the ranch.

Epstein purchased the 7,500-acre Zorro Ranch from former New Mexico Gov. Bruce King in 1993. According to court documents, the ranch, which has its own airstrip and helipad, was the site of sex trafficking, including by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 as Epstein’s co-conspirator.

Previous investigations into Epstein’s activities have produced little information. Former Attorney General Hector Balderas’ criminal investigation in 2019 closed within the year without filing any charges.

Many Republicans had questions for Romero, including whether any additional information has emerged about allegations that two girls were buried near the ranch. New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard wrote to local and federal officials last week asking them to investigate the “disturbing allegation” and report back on any findings.

The New Mexico Department of Justice sent a Feb. 13 letter to federal officials seeking unredacted copies of the anonymous 2019 email to a local radio host saying that “foreign girls” died of strangulation at Zorro Ranch. The email is part of the trove of recently released Epstein documents, but remains unsubstantiated, according to the NMDOJ.

“While we have not yet received a response to our letter sent last Friday, we are reviewing all appropriate avenues to investigate the allegations raised, as well as any additional ones that may emerge,” NMDOJ Chief of Staff Lauren Rodriguez told Source NM in a statement. “We also continue to engage with Truth Commission leadership to ensure coordinated communication and meaningful participation in the ongoing fact-finding mission.”

Some members also wanted to know whether the subcommittee intends to prevent future activity such as has been alleged to have occurred at Zorro Ranch.

“Do you believe that this legislation could, in the future, help us hold these people and various actors from being able to be in a haven in New Mexico, from procuring our land and doing these horrifying things here,” state Rep. John Block (R-Alamogordo) asked Romero.

Romero said whatever the commission learns, “we can also propose specific policies that can help close loops that were open for these crimes to take place or nefarious actions to take place.”

Romero said the subcommittee will hold its first meeting Tuesday morning.

