NM Legislature day 30 recap: Governor says ‘a little early’ to decide on a special session

In final term, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed frustration with stalled public safety bills

As priority crime and public safety bills wither on the vine in the legislative session’s final hours, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told Source NM Wednesday that it’s still too early to say if she’ll call lawmakers back to Santa Fe for a special session.

Senate Bill 17, known as the “Stop Illegal Gun Trade and Extremely Dangerous Weapons Act,” would have further regulated gun dealers and banned the sale of certain firearms. It’s stuck in the House Judiciary Committee, which will not convene another hearing before the session adjourns. Similarly, committees repeatedly rescheduled House Bill 25, which would temporarily prohibit adults from owning firearms if they committed a felony-level crime as a child, regardless of whether they were tried or sentenced as an adult.

“It’s a little early,” Lujan Grisham told Source NM. “One thing about a special session: I don’t believe in calling legislators together to disagree. There has to be a meaningful path forward. I’d like them to be more serious about crime.”

The governor has repeatedly expressed frustration with lawmakers over inaction on crime bills she deemed important, excoriating lawmakers at the end of last year’s session over inaction on juvenile crime reform.

In her final State of the State address at the start of the current session, Lujan Grisham prioritized gun safety and juvenile justice measures alongside other key issues like medical malpractice reform. On Wednesday, she said she was disappointed to see the public safety measures stuck in committee and expressed frustration with a Legislature that does not appear to be as interested in bills aimed at “accountability” and incarceration as it is in measures of prevention and rehabilitation.

“I’m not suggesting that it’s one or the other…While the science says — and I can’t disagree with science or evidence — that, you know, jail’s not really a deterrent, I’ll tell you this: If you’re not out, you aren’t committing crimes and potentially harming or murdering people for an additional five years,” she said. “There is a happy medium here and legislators don’t seem to believe that. But I’m going to keep after it.”

As her final term as governor winds down, she said special sessions should be the least of lawmakers’ concerns.

“Legislators shouldn’t be concerned or interested about whether I call a special session,” Lujan Grisham said. “They should be concerned about what their constituents are going to think needs to happen next, particularly going into an election year, because New Mexicans have had enough.”

Microgrid bill likely dead

A bill to curb emissions at unregulated on-site power plants proposed for large data center projects, such as Project Jupiter in Doña Ana County, likely has no path forward.

Senate Bill 235, the Microgrid Oversight Act, passed the Senate on a 22-20 vote over the weekend, and was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee. Chair Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos) confirmed to Source NM Wednesday the committee will not meet again.

SB235 sponsor Sen. Jeff Steinborn (D-Las Cruces) acknowledged the bill’s progress was likely stalled Wednesday, but said he would continue to “close the microgrid loophole” in this and upcoming legislative sessions.

“Until it’s dead and the session ends, I urge the House to hear and pass the Microgrid Oversight Act,” Steinborn told Source NM. “This is an urgent issue for New Mexico that will create enormous air pollution and risk of higher electricity rates.”

Firefighter cancer bill heads to governor’s desk

The Senate approved a bill that would make it easier for firefighters to receive workers’ compensation coverage for cancer diagnoses.

House Bill 128 is known as a “presumptive cancer bill,” which means it presumes a firefighter’s work caused their cancer. Currently, state law does not cover lung, ovarian or cervical cancers.

Albuquerque firefighters previously told Source NM about the challenges they faced getting workers’ compensation while they underwent exhausting regimens of chemo and radiation.

The bill now heads to the governor.

Senate approves $10.5 million for ICE detention counties

The New Mexico Senate on Wednesday unanimously endorsed a bill that seeks to offset potential costs to communities with facilities that detain U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

Senate Bill 273, which Senate Finance Committee Chair George Muñoz (D-Gallup) sponsored, would give about $10.5 million to Torrance, Cibola and Otero Counties, as well as municipalities within them, if those local governments lose funds due to provisions in House Bill 9, known as the Immigrant Safety Act.

That ICE detention bill, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has already signed into law, prohibits public entities from contracting with ICE for immigrant detention. Local government leaders have said the measure could prompt ICE to pull detainees out of local jails, which could result in revenue losses or facility closures.

The funding in Muñoz’s bill would pay to replace lost gross receipts tax revenues for the counties, as well as villages like Milan and Estancia. It also would pay for the potential increase in prisoner transport costs for Cibola County, where law enforcement officers could need to transport criminal defendants to jails far outside the county.

Muñoz’s bill now heads to the House with less than 24 hours remaining in the session. A House committee hearing had not been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.

Funding university projects

The Senate Finance Committee unanimously advanced House Bill 8, which would create the “Higher Education Major Projects Fund” to direct money toward large-scale projects, such as research and housing, at the state’s universities.

The bill identifies the fund’s “initial priorities” as up to $150 million for the planning, design and construction of a new University of New Mexico School of Medicine; up to $50 million for a multidisciplinary building at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces; and up to $100 million for housing and student life projects across the state.

The bill previously passed the House of Representatives on a 45-23 vote.

Gun safety task force

The New Mexico House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning narrowly advanced House Memorial 65, a measure directing the state Health and Public Safety departments to assemble a task force to create policy recommendations for the interim Courts, Corrections and Justice and Legislative Health and Human Services committees.

Looking ahead

That’s (nearly) a wrap. The Legislature adjourns at noon Thursday and Source NM will embed with the governor’s office and leaders from both political parties to take their temperatures on the session.