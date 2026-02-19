One of Our 50 Is Missing: January/February 2026

Still waiting for our customs clearance

UNRESOLVED BAGGAGE

Last August, MELISSA ALEXANDER took a nonstop flight from Albuquerque to Seattle. “All went well until we tried to pick up our luggage,” says the Los Alamos resident. At baggage claim, an agent informed Alexander that her bags were at the international terminal, waiting for customs inspection. “It took a lot of explaining by many passengers,” she says, but after 45 minutes, her suitcases finally arrived at the domestic carousel.

STARS, THEY’RE JUST LIKE US!

Both VERNON SMITH, of Los Alamos, and VANESSA BOYNTON, of Huachuca City, Arizona, spotted a graphic making its way around Facebook titled “12 Celebrities Who Choose Not to Live in USA.” Nestled between Italy-based George Clooney and Mel Gibson—purportedly back in Australia—was an image of “expat” Julia Roberts. “Moved to New Mexico to escape Hollywood’s constant attention,” the caption explained. The definitely not AI-generated post also listed Wyoming as Harrison Ford’s international headquarters. “At least Wyoming gets a chance to know how New Mexico feels,” quips Boynton.

STICKER SHOCK

New York City’s ALICE PHILLIPS SWISTEL recently stopped by FedEx to send a small padded envelope to her brother in Santa Fe. “I wanted it to get there by his birthday,” she says, “so I asked how much it would be for two-day delivery.” The clerk quoted her $105. When Phillips Swistel balked, the employee explained, “Well, you’re sending it to an international location.” After she clarified the state’s whereabouts, the price dropped to a still-steep $52. “I sent it ground,” she says.

