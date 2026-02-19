While you were sleeping: Health care bills head to NM governor’s desk

With no debate on Wednesday, the New Mexico Senate passed two bills aimed at looming federal health care cuts and the state’s long-running health care worker shortage as senators worked late into the final night of the legislative session.

The Senate voted 24-12 to pass House Bill 4, which would increase allocations to the state’s Health Care Affordability Fund in the face of expected federal Medicaid cuts. House Democrats have said they expect Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” to affect Medicaid coverage for as many as 100,000 New Mexicans. New Mexico has the highest per-capita enrollment in Medicaid in the nation.

“The federal government may be cutting back, but New Mexico is not,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a Thursday morning statement. “House Bill 4 is about protecting people, preserving coverage and making sure New Mexicans can continue to see a doctor, fill a prescription and get the care they need to stay healthy.”

The Senate also unanimously passed House Bill 66, which co-sponsor Sen. Natalie Figueroa (D-Albuquerque) said would create the nation’s highest loan repayment program for health care workers.

Lawmakers this session took up a number of measures to ameliorate the state’s health care worker shortage, including medical malpractice reform that would cap punitive damages awarded in civil trials.

The bill sets a maximum loan repayment amount of $300,000 for physicians. Participating physicians must commit to practicing full-time in one of New Mexico’s “designated medical shortage areas” for four years.

“We’re all aware of the shortage of not only physicians but health care providers of all types across the state,” Figueroa said from the Senate floor Wednesday.

Both bills go now to the governor’s desk.