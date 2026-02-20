Western New Mexico University narrows president search to five finalists

Western New Mexico University is moving closer to choosing a new president, after the previous university leader resigned in December 2024 following allegations he misused state funds.

The university announced this week that five finalists have been chosen in the search for a president, with visits and interviews scheduled between Feb. 25 and March 4 at the university’s main campus in Silver City. The WNMU Board of Regents is expected to announce the new leader on March 17.

Carlos Rey Romero is the only finalist out of the five that comes from New Mexico. He currently serves as the associate vice president at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. The other four finalists are: Jose E. Coll, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Oregon University; Cameron Braxton Wesson, provost and vice president of academic affairs at La Salle University in Pennsylvania; Sharon A. Jones, vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of engineering at the University of Washington Bothell; and Mario Martinez, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fort Lewis College in Colorado.

Their past experiences range from economic development and research to engineering and the military.

“Each candidate brings a unique perspective that aligns with our mission as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and our commitment to the applied liberal arts,” WNMU Interim President Chris Maples said in a written statement. “I encourage everyone to partake in the selection process where possible, either in person or remotely.”

WNMU Board of Regents Chair Steve Neville told Source New Mexico that the search committee had more than 20 applicants for the president position and narrowed it down to a strong pool of finalists. He said he has spoken with all five candidates and believes it will be tough to make a final decision.

“We’re going to have to talk about it and make some decisions and just decide which one probably fits the culture, the need and the leadership,” Neville said, adding that the university’s “biggest hit” in recent years was a cyberattack in April 2025 that left systems unavailable. “We lost quite a bit of enrollment this last round and we want to recover that and it’s going to take somebody that has good leadership, as far as recruiting students…and retention.”

WNMU also remains involved in the fallout from previous university President Joseph Shepard’s misuse of funds and the board of regents’ decision at the time to award him a $1.9 million severance package. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and the New Mexico State Ethics Commission brought civil cases against Shepard due to the misconduct found by an ethics commission investigation. Parties will return to court Feb. 20 to consider a motion filed by Shepard to dismiss the case involving the state ethics commission.

Shepard filed his own civil suit against WNMU and New Mexico State Auditor Joseph Maestas for damages due to retaliation in violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act. A hearing is scheduled for March 2 to consider a motion to dismiss filed by the defendants.

“We’re assuming that the new president won’t have that much to do with [the lawsuits],” Neville said. “We can either hope to settle those or they will run their course, but either way, the new president’s primary goal is to get the university back on track.”

