NM AG raises questions about $400M stock sale in proposed PNM acquisition

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Thursday told state utility regulators that he feared a $400 million stock sale between PNM’s parent company and an affiliate of the private equity firm attempting to buy PNM may have violated state law.

Private equity firm Blackstone Infrastructure and TXNM Energy Inc, which owns New Mexico’s largest power company, jointly announced acquisition plans last May. The companies asked members of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to sign off on the $11.5 billion deal, which would give ownership of TXNM to Blackstone subsidiary Troy ParentCo LLC.

In a Thursday filing, the New Mexico Department of Justice argued that TXNM signed over $400 million worth of stocks to a Blackstone affiliate at roughly the same time as the acquisition announcement.

Officials with Torrez’s state Department of Justice alleged shareholders were informed the stocks would be converted into cash in such a manner that required oversight under the state Public Utilities Act, which charges the PRC with overseeing stock sales. Specifically, the DOJ alleges that shareholders knew each share would be worth $61.25 in cash.

Similarly, the Santa Fe clean energy advocacy organization New Energy Economy argued in a PRC filing that the commission ought to kill the acquisition because the stock purchase allegedly violated state law.

“Acting first and asking permission later is precisely what [state law] was enacted to prevent,” Executive Director Mariel Nanasi said in a statement. “If this conduct is excused, it reduces the Commission to an after-the-fact observer rather than the gatekeeper the Legislature intended.”

Torrez’s brief, as well as the one filed by New Energy Economy and NM Consumer Protection Alliance, supported a motion originally filed by Prosperity Works, an Albuquerque nonprofit with a focus on anti-poverty initiatives.

In an email to Source NM, a Blackstone spokesperson disputed Prosperity Works’ position, saying it “threatens utilities’ access to capital,” spokesperson Paula Chirhart wrote. “Under their interpretation, even the purchase of a single share of utility stock without any control rights by anyone affiliated with a utility would require preemptive Commission approval – an outcome inconsistent with the statute’s language and unsupported by decades of Commission practice.”

A Public Regulation Commission spokesperson said commissioners are currently reviewing the NMDOJ and New Energy Economy filings and have not yet made a decision.

The commission is also considering another proposed acquisition involving a private equity firm. In late 2024, New Mexico Gas Company filed an application to be sold to Bernhard Capital Partners, a New Orleans-based private equity firm, for nearly $1.3 billion. Residents, climate advocates and even some state lawmakers have opposed the deal.

The Public Regulation Commission recently held a series of public hearings to gather community feedback on the proposed PNM acquisition. One hearing, on Feb. 5, ran for about three hours.

“It’s not a secret: Blackstone is heavily invested in data center expansion. These data center facilities require large amounts of electricity and water, which would drive up the cost of these resources,” Albuquerque resident Alexis Perez said at the hearing. “Water is sacred. We can’t afford to waste precious resources for the profit of Wall Street.”

