NM Legislature passes math, literacy bills

Lawmakers tackled several big public education issues in the 30-day session, and approved legislation changing how math and literacy are taught in public schools, along with standards for teacher preparation. Lawmakers also passed a bill to codify the Office of Special Education under the Public Education Department.

Two bills also addressed school funding for virtual education, amending how the pubic school funding formula calculates such programs after a canceled contract led to an expensive budget shortfall for PED.

PED spokesperson Martha Pincoffs told Source New Mexico that the PED has started working on addressing the implementation of the various bills.

“The passage of these four key pieces of legislation — focused on literacy, math, special education, and extended learning—represents a win for New Mexico’s students,” Pincoffs said in an email. “These bills directly address the needs of our at-risk student groups and provide the structural support necessary to accelerate achievement statewide.”

High quality literacy and math instruction

Senate Bills 29 and 37 further the state’s work on improving math and literacy instruction in K-12 public schools, with the goal of improving student outcomes statewide. SB29 adds math course requirements for teacher licensure; outlines screening for learning difficulties in K-3 students; and requires schools to have support plans in place for students who need more assistance.

SB37, the High Quality Literacy Instruction Act, requires instructional materials in schools be consistent with the structured literacy method of teaching reading comprehension; K-3 students be assessed for reading difficulties; and that the PED places literacy instructional coaches at elementary schools with low reading comprehension scores. A House Education Committee amendment to the bill expands the bill to include bilingual and dual language programs and urges the high quality instructional materials be linguistically and culturally relevant for all K-12 students.

Following the bill’s passage, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement that said the bill builds on her administration’s “long-term strategy to give every New Mexico child a solid foundation for educational success by improving literacy education in our schools.”

PED Secretary Mariana D. Padilla, also in a statement, said the bill codifies work already underway “to raise reading proficiency and support educators with professional development, instructional guidance and targeted interventions.”

Pincoffs told Source that the PED is working on developing rules for “math screening tools, literacy standards” and standardizing the Individualized Education Program system by late 2026. She said the department is also working to update the literacy coaching models. She added that the PED is working with institutions of higher education to ensure teacher preparation programs are aligned with math and literacy requirements by July 2027.

Senate Bill 64 establishes the Office of Special Education and creates a deputy secretary of education position to oversee the office. The bill removes gifted students from the scope of the office and a Senate Finance Committee amendment requires that the office consult with public school districts and charter schools each quarter to continue improving special education services.

All three bills now await a signature from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Virtual education

Senate Bill 19, which the governor signed early in the session, included an emergency clause and went into effect immediately. The bill orders the PED to consult with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, as well as relevant interim committees, to analyze financial allocations to schools under Fiscal Year 2026. The bill was introduced in response to a $35 million shortfall in the PED budget due to the canceled contract Gallup-McKinley had with a virtual learning provider.

Lawmakers also passed House Bill 253, which requires public and charter schools to report to the PED about distance learning students and authorizes the PED to continuously evaluate the programs. HB253 still requires a signature from the governor.

The state budget for education, the governor noted in a statement following the end of the session on Thursday, includes $4.7 billion in recurring funding with $137 million to infuse special programs, including $35 million for Career Technical Education, $29 million for reading and math intervention programs, $20 million for educator fellowships, $14.6 million for literacy coaches and $10 million for summer internships for high school students.

