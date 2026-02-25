Most of New Mexico’s congressional delegation boycott State of the Union

Four of the five members of New Mexico’s all-Democratic congressional delegation boycotted President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday. Instead, several members hosted competing events hammering Trump’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury, who represent New Mexico’s 3rd and 1st congressional districts respectively, invited survivors of convicted sex offender Epstein to speak at a Democratic Women’s Caucus news conference ahead of Trump’s joint address.

Stansbury, a member of the House Oversight Committee, lambasted federal officials over reporting from NPR Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice withheld documents alleging Trump sexually abused a minor from the trove of federal documents related to the human trafficking investigation.

“We refuse to let the powerful hide behind money, power, and influence, and we refuse to remain silent about Donald Trump’s hiding about the truth of his own individual investigation,” Stansbury said.

State Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe), chair of the New Mexico Legislature’s House’s new bipartisan Epstein “truth commission” and Stansbury’s guest, vowed to: “If merited, turn these files into trials.”

“Our commission will pull together the full story of what happened in our state,” she said, noting that the New Mexico Department of Justice reopened the criminal investigation into activities at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County.

Leger Fernández, who chairs the caucus, touted the recently introduced federal legislation that would eliminate statutes of limitation in civil cases for victims of sexual abuse and trafficking.

Elizabeth (Liz) Stein, a survivor advocate and human trafficking specialist, and a guest of Leger Fernández said: “The crimes of Jeffrey Epstein were not committed in isolation. They were enabled by social, financial, political systems that looked the other way.”

Trump made no mention of the Epstein investigation in the State of the Union speech.

Romero, who watched from the gallery, said in a Zoom call after the speech she was disappointed.

“He did not mention the survivors who have been fighting for justice all of this time, that was striking to me considering how many were in the room, waiting for this moment to be heard,” she said.

Leger Fernández, Stansbury and U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján all boycotted the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“President Trump’s State of the Union summed up his first year back in office: chaos, corruption, and higher costs for the American people, fueled by division and hateful rhetoric instead of a real plan to make life more affordable,” Luján said in a statement following the speech. “Rather than acknowledging the pain families are facing, the President pointed fingers while patting himself on the back.”

Only Rep. Gabe Vasquez, who represents the state’s 2nd congressional district, attended.

Vasquez brought Aaron Vega, a primary care physician from Carlsbad, and noted in a statement that “despite” Trump’s speech, “the truth is our health care system is struggling and working families can’t make ends meet. Serving a rural New Mexican community, my guest sees the impact of Congressional Republicans’ health care cuts every single day, from clinics’ budget cuts and staffing challenges to patients struggling to access their medications.”

