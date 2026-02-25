New interim director of wildfire claims office arrives in NM as FEMA funding lapses

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has quietly appointed an interim director of a multi-billion-dollar compensation fund for victims ofNew Mexico’s largest wildfire.

Longtime FEMA official Nancy Casper’s appointment comes at a rocky time for the agency and the fund for victims of the 2022 Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. The former head of the fund is on leave following revelations he received a six-figure payout for damage to his home that was far from the fire, and FEMA’s operations have been disrupted by a partial federal government shutdown.

FEMA did not announce Casper’s new position. But she introduced herself Friday during a public meeting with commissioners of Mora County, one of the areas where the massive fire burned. Casper said she had worked for FEMA for 18 years, leading the agency’s response to “complex events” like wildfires, hurricanes and other disasters through five presidential administrations.

Now in New Mexico, she said, she is eager to stabilize the FEMA office, which has long been subject to criticism over delays in payments. Congress in late 2022 created the claims office and ultimately awarded FEMA $5.45 billion to compensate Northern New Mexico residents who suffered losses in the roughly 345,000-acre blaze that resulted from botched federal prescribed burns that spring.

“I am not here to make excuses,” Casper told commissioners. “I’m here to find solutions to problems. I’m here to move things. I’m here to find resolution, to the extent we can find resolution for the folks that have been impacted.”

But a partial government shutdown – largely an impasse in Congress over the future of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency – is disrupting Casper’s first days on the job.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem detailed in a Monday news release how her department – which includes ICE and FEMA – is “scaling back to bare-minimum, life-saving operations only.”

Casper told claims office staff in a meeting later Monday that the shutdown means that no payments will be approved for claimants until Congress funds DHS, according to four employees of the office. The four employees asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly and fear retaliation for doing so.

Why the shutdown would result in a halt in payments was not immediately clear Tuesday, as the office largely pays its employees and funds operations from the $5.45 billion Congress appropriated. Administrative costs to run the office were projected to reach $377 million by October.

Danielle Silva, a spokesperson for the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that her office had been informed that her office had been informed that the shutdown has resulted in halted payments for fire victims.

“We hope that the claimants get taken care of, and we know that there have already been quite a few delays,” she told Source NM. “Hopefully that doesn’t deter people from continuing to try and get the compensation that they are owed. And on the state side, we’re going to continue to advocate for people to get what they need to recover and move forward.”

Claims office officials did not respond to Source NM’s phone calls and emailed requests for comment Tuesday. An automated reply from the office notes that, “Due to the lapse in federal government funding, this email inbox may not be actively monitored at this time.”

Juan Ayala, another FEMA official who recently arrived in New Mexico said in an email Source obtained Tuesday that the office is “limiting in-person services and prioritizing essential activities to conserve resources” due to the shutdown, though he offered no further details.

“We are equally disappointed that this lapse is causing disruptions, and we remain committed to supporting claimants and stakeholders throughout this period and look forward to working together once funding is restored,” he wrote.

Ayala did not respond to a text, phone call or email Tuesday.

Ayala started work at the claims office Feb. 12, shortly after FEMA placed former director Jay Mitchell on administrative leave. In July, Mitchell and his wife accepted more than $500,000 in payments for smoke damage and business-related losses, according to documents Source NM obtained, while some fire victims are still awaiting payment, including those who lost their homes in the wildfire.

In addition to the halt in payments, the office, citing the funding lapse, is prohibiting walk-in appointments to its offices in Mora, Las Vegas and Santa Fe. Those with appointments can still meet with claims office navigators, and claimants can still drop off documents at those locations, according to a Facebook post from the office late Tuesday morning.

As of Feb. 18, the office has paid out $3.4 billion from the fund Congress awarded, according to an update the office posted last week, including $2.55 billion to individuals and households.

