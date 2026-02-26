Former NM Congressman Pearce faces questions about public lands as he seeks federal post

Former Republican New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce faced multiple rounds of questions about his public lands record Wednesday during his first U.S. Senate committee confirmation hearing for director of the federal Bureau of Land Management.

If the Senate confirms him, Pearce, who represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District from 2011 to 2019, would oversee 245 million acres of public lands, including for recreation, cattle grazing and extraction of oil and natural gas.

President Donald Trump nominated Pearce for the post in November, drawing swift condemnation from environmental groups that pointed to his record in Congress, including his co-sponsoring of bills undermining the Antiquities Act, which allows the president to designate national monuments, and opening national forests to industry.

Senators on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) is the ranking member, held a roughly two-hour hearing Wednesday to question three of Trump’s nominees. Most of their attention centered on Pearce, who founded an oilfield services company in Hobbs before getting into politics and serving as the state’s Republican party chair until late 2024.

The other nominees who faced questions Wednesday are Kyle Haustveit, seeking to become the Energy Department undersecretary, and David LaCerte, seeking reappointment to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The committee won’t vote on the nominees for at least a week. After that, Pearce will face a confirmation hearing before the full Senate.

In his opening statement, Pearce drew on his experience as a Vietnam veteran and time in Congress, and recounted fighting for constituents who sought federal approval or dollars to graze their cattle nearby or clear sediment from the Blue Hole recreational spring in Santa Rosa.

“If confirmed, I fully intend to uphold these same principles as BLM Director and ensure local input is a key factor in my decision-making,” he said.

Multiple Democratic senators, including Heinrich and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), asked Pearce whether he disavowed previous statements about selling off public lands. Wyden pointed to a letter Pearce co-wrote in Congress in 2012 urging for the “disposal of some of the federal government’s vast land holdings” to prevent tax hikes.

Pearce noted that while he’s not sure his position has changed, he wrote the letter out of “sheer frustration.” He added that a “wholesale” selloff of public land is currently illegal under federal law.

Heinrich told Pearce he’d received concerned letters from local elected officials in Southern New Mexico about Pearce’s previous opposition to the 2014 designation of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument and subsequent efforts to shrink the monument’s footprint.

Pearce said he does not plan to revisit the “hotly contested issue” if confirmed as BLM director.

“I very rarely look in the rear view mirror, and especially looking at this job and the amount of work ahead of us, I don’t anticipate going back and reviewing that at the end of the day,” he said.

Pearce would take over at the BLM amid Trump’s push to increase domestic energy production, boost domestic oil and gas extraction and roll back the “Public Land Rule,” which sought to ensure conservation of public lands received due consideration along with mining, timber, grazing, recreation or other uses.

In late December, he committed to the Interior Department’s Ethic Office that he would divest within 90 days of being confirmed from several oil and gas leases he held in the Permian Basin, as well as interests in companies like gas company Chevron and chip-maker NVIDIA.

Committee Chair U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who introduced legislation last June that would have mandated the disposal of up to .75% of public lands, said at the end of the hearing that he’d received 18 letters of support for Pearce’s nomination.

He identified supporters as the Navajo Nation and the New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association also previously expressed support for Pearce’s confirmation.

Environmentalist groups have continued to pressure the Senate to vote against Pearce, including in a statement following the hearing Wednesday. Mike Carroll, a campaign director for the Wilderness Society, told Source NM on Tuesday that unless he disavows his previous views on public lands, Pearce is unfit to be director.

“It’s really hard to look past that history, even if he does actually disavow being in support of selling off federal public lands,” Carroll said.

