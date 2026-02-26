© 2026 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mexico joins multistate lawsuit over federal rollbacks to children’s vaccines

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Danielle Prokop, Source NM
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:33 AM MST
A health care worker places a bandage on a child after giving a vaccination shot. Fifteen states filed a lawsuit on Feb. 25, 2026, requesting a federal district judge overturn new federal guidance to reduce the number of recommended childhood vaccines. (Photo by Scott Housley/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
A health care worker places a bandage on a child after giving a vaccination shot. Fifteen states filed a lawsuit on Feb. 25, 2026, requesting a federal district judge overturn new federal guidance to reduce the number of recommended childhood vaccines. (Photo by Scott Housley/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

he New Mexico Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it had joined multistate litigation challenging federal health officials’ reduction of the number of vaccines recommended for children.

The complaint, filed in U.S. federal district court in San Francisco, seeks to overturn the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jan. 5 memo stripping universal recommendations for doctors to issue vaccines on six childhood diseases: rotavirus, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The memo built on the agency’s 2025 recommendation requiring patients younger than 65 to have an underlying condition to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The complaint, which directly names U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Acting CDC Director Jayanta Bhattacharya, alleges Kennedy’s abrupt firing and replacement of all 17 members of the CDC’s expert panel for vaccines violated federal laws.

The complaint also alleges the changes to the vaccine schedule were not based on new circumstances or science, and that the CDC “ignored the clear risk to public health posed by downgrading routine vaccinations without notice or public comment.”

The lawsuit requests the court void Kennedy’s appointments to a vaccine panel and reverse the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule recommendations.

NMDOJ officials cited the reliability and safety of vaccines in a news release Wednesday, noting that CDC researchers in 2024 estimated childhood immunizations prevented about 1.1 million deaths between 1994 and 2023, reduced illnesses by 508 million cases and prevented 32 million hospitalizations.

“For decades, our nation’s vaccine policies have been guided by rigorous science and medical expertise, helping eliminate diseases that once devastated families, ”Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement. “By bypassing federal law and undermining established vaccine recommendations, this administration is putting children at unnecessary risk. Public health decisions must be driven by evidence — not ideology.”

Attorneys general from Arizona and California are leading the litigation. New Mexico joins 12 other states supporting the complaint: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

At least 17 states, including New Mexico, opted to buck the new federal guidelines, as state health officials announced in January they will maintain the full childhood vaccination recommendations.

During the most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 156, which if signed, would grant New Mexico permanent control over its vaccine recommendations after the state adopted a temporary measure in 2025. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until March 11 to sign or veto the bill.

New Mexico Department of Health officials said HB156 secures the ability to purchase childhood vaccines and require their coverage by insurance in a Feb. 19 news release.

“We are thankful to the Legislature in ensuring access to vaccines for New Mexicans who want to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said NMDOH Secretary Gina DeBlassie in a statement.
New Mexico News
Danielle Prokop, Source NM
Danielle Prokop covers the environment and local government in Southern New Mexico for Source NM. Her coverage has delved into climate crisis on the Rio Grande, water litigation and health impacts from pollution. She is based in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

See stories by Danielle Prokop, Source NM