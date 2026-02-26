New Mexico joins multistate lawsuit over federal rollbacks to children’s vaccines

he New Mexico Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it had joined multistate litigation challenging federal health officials’ reduction of the number of vaccines recommended for children.

The complaint, filed in U.S. federal district court in San Francisco, seeks to overturn the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jan. 5 memo stripping universal recommendations for doctors to issue vaccines on six childhood diseases: rotavirus, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The memo built on the agency’s 2025 recommendation requiring patients younger than 65 to have an underlying condition to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The complaint, which directly names U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Acting CDC Director Jayanta Bhattacharya, alleges Kennedy’s abrupt firing and replacement of all 17 members of the CDC’s expert panel for vaccines violated federal laws.

The complaint also alleges the changes to the vaccine schedule were not based on new circumstances or science, and that the CDC “ignored the clear risk to public health posed by downgrading routine vaccinations without notice or public comment.”

The lawsuit requests the court void Kennedy’s appointments to a vaccine panel and reverse the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule recommendations.

NMDOJ officials cited the reliability and safety of vaccines in a news release Wednesday, noting that CDC researchers in 2024 estimated childhood immunizations prevented about 1.1 million deaths between 1994 and 2023, reduced illnesses by 508 million cases and prevented 32 million hospitalizations.

“For decades, our nation’s vaccine policies have been guided by rigorous science and medical expertise, helping eliminate diseases that once devastated families, ”Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement. “By bypassing federal law and undermining established vaccine recommendations, this administration is putting children at unnecessary risk. Public health decisions must be driven by evidence — not ideology.”

Attorneys general from Arizona and California are leading the litigation. New Mexico joins 12 other states supporting the complaint: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

At least 17 states, including New Mexico, opted to buck the new federal guidelines, as state health officials announced in January they will maintain the full childhood vaccination recommendations.

During the most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 156, which if signed, would grant New Mexico permanent control over its vaccine recommendations after the state adopted a temporary measure in 2025. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until March 11 to sign or veto the bill.

New Mexico Department of Health officials said HB156 secures the ability to purchase childhood vaccines and require their coverage by insurance in a Feb. 19 news release.

“We are thankful to the Legislature in ensuring access to vaccines for New Mexicans who want to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said NMDOH Secretary Gina DeBlassie in a statement.

