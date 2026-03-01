Buljan and New Mexico knock off San Diego State 81-76

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tomislav Buljan scored 24 points and Luke Haupt sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining as New Mexico took down San Diego State 81-76 on Saturday.

Buljan added 18 rebounds for the Lobos (22-7, 13-5 Mountain West). Haupt scored 17 points while going 4 of 6 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line, and added three steals. Jake Hall had 14 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Miles Byrd finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Aztecs (19-9, 13-5). San Diego State also got 11 points from BJ Davis. Magoon Gwath also had 11 points and two blocks.

Buljan scored 10 points in the first half and New Mexico went into halftime trailing 37-36. Buljan scored 14 points in the second half. New Mexico outscored San Diego State by six points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

