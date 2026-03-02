DC Bureau Gov & Politics US, Israel strike Iran; Democrats call for immediate vote on Trump war powers

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers called Saturday for Congress to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s order launching “major combat operations” in Iran, while Republicans largely provided cautious support of the attacks.

Trump said in a video posted to social media at 2:30 a.m. Eastern that U.S. forces struck targets in the Islamic republic. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks were conducted in conjunction with Israel.

Trump said, “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world.”

Late Saturday afternoon, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the strike.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” said Trump. “The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!”

U.S. Senate leaders react

On Saturday morning, as word of the attack spread, numerous Democratic members of Congress were urging a vote on Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine’s War Powers Resolution.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he had “implored” Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a briefing this week to make a straightforward public case for any military operation in the Middle East.

The New York Democrat criticized the administration’s strategy, though he also had tough words about the Iranian regime. He called for an “immediate all-senators classified briefing” ahead of a vote on a War Powers Act resolution.

“The administration has not provided Congress and the American people with critical details about the scope and immediacy of the threat,” Schumer said in a statement. “Confronting Iran’s malign regional activities, nuclear ambitions, and harsh oppression of the Iranian people demands American strength, resolve, regional coordination, and strategic clarity. Unfortunately, President Trump’s fitful cycles of lashing out and risking wider conflict are not a viable strategy.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune praised Trump for taking action to deter Iran from expanding its nuclear program and supporting terrorist groups in the region.

The country poses “a clear and unacceptable threat to U.S. servicemembers, citizens in the region, and many of our allies,” the South Dakota Republican wrote in a statement. “Despite the dogged efforts of the president and his administration, the Iranian regime has refused the diplomatic off-ramps that would peacefully resolve these national security concerns.”

Thune added that administration officials would brief senators as the operation continued.

Nuclear weapon ambitions

Trump said in the early-morning video that the U.S. aims to prevent the Islamic Republic of Iran from ever obtaining nuclear weapons. “This regime will soon learn no one should challenge the strength and might of the United States armed forces,” said Trump.

He acknowledged that “we may have casualties. That often happens in war. But we’re doing this not for now, we’re doing it for the future.”

Trump also encouraged the Iranian people to rise up against their government. “Finally, to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” Trump said. “It will be probably your only chance for generations.”

Trump spoke from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he flew Friday night following an appearance in Corpus Christi, Texas. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on social media Trump monitored the situation overnight with members of his national security team, and he spoke with Netanyahu by phone.

Prior to the attacks, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” Leavitt said Rubio notified both Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress.

Netanyahu in a statement on social media thanked Trump and echoed the U.S. president’s comments about nuclear arms.

“This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity,” Netanyahu said. “Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands.”

Iranians say they tried to prevent war

Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi early Saturday afternoon wrote a letter to the secretary-general of the United Nations and the president of the U.N. Security Council that “strongly condemned the coordinated and extensive armed aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to a statement on social media by the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran also said that the attack came while the United States and Iran were in the midst of diplomatic talks, and vowed a response.

“Now the Iranian people are proud that they did everything necessary to prevent war,” the ministry said. “Now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military aggression. Just as we were ready for negotiations, we have been more prepared than ever for defense. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to the aggressors with authority.”

The Associated Press said the first strikes appeared to target the compound of Khamenei in Tehran. The Reuters news service said the skies above Tehran were filled with smoke.

The strikes were not specifically authorized by Congress. Trump also ordered airstrikes in Venezuela and the capture of the country’s president earlier this year.

Some members of Congress expressed skepticism about that operation, saying it should have been brought to the legislative branch that is supposed to have war-making powers under the Constitution.

The United States and its allies have long debated how to approach Iran’s nuclear program. The country’s regime is strongly anti-American and the U.S. has imposed economic sanctions for the nearly half-century since a revolution installed a theocratic supreme leader.

Republicans echo Trump

Republicans largely laid responsibility for the attacks on the Iranian regime, saying its aggressive posture invited action.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina praised the move on social media early Saturday. “I echo President Trump’s call to the Iranian military, IRGC and security forces to lay down their arms. I echo his call to the Iranian people to take back their government,” said Graham.

“President Trump was right when he said he’s the first president in 47 years to stand with the people of Iran and give them the backing they need.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, a Florida Republican, said the strikes were “the inescapable response to 47 years of continuous and calculated aggression by the Ayatollah of Iran and all his generals against the United States, our allies, and the Iranian people.”

“Every day under this regime, the United States and our allies have been under imminent threat of attack by Iran and its terrorist arms across the globe,” Mast said. “They chanted ‘Death to America’ while seeking nuclear weapons and the missile technology to strike our homeland. The days of America waiting to be attacked by Iran are over.”

Democrats warn of long-term commitment

Democrats, though, called out the administration for going around Congress. Many said Trump should be more focused on domestic issues.

“Though there is bipartisan support for stopping the development of nuclear weapons in Iran, there is no consensus for another interminable war in the Middle East,” Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois said.

“A war in Iran with the goal of regime change could be another long-term military commitment with deadly consequences for thousands of American troops. The rash and unpredictable conduct of President Trump is a well-established worry in many ways but an impulsive commander in chief is a deadly combination.”

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts blasted Trump for violating a campaign pledge of “no new wars” by launching the attack “under cloak of night, without congressional approval of even a clear rationale.”

“Families do not want another war,” she said. “They want a reasonable cost of living. They want health care they can afford. They want an end to (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)’s terror in their neighborhoods. And they do not want their sons and daughters placed in harm’s way by a reckless President. The people of this country deserve better.”

Democratic Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey called for an immediate vote on a war powers resolution.

“Americans don’t want to go to war with Iran,” Kim said on social media.

“By launching strikes, President Trump has made the same dangerous and foolish decision President Bush did a generation ago. He put Americans in harm’s way without clearly showing there’s an imminent threat to our national security. He put the Iranian people in harm’s way by calling on them to rise up without a broad coalition of partners to assist in their protection. And Trump once again started a cycle of violence that has already escalated and could spiral out of control. This is unacceptable.”

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said diplomatic talks should be continued. “Trump’s military attack on Iran is illegal and unconstitutional. It was not approved by Congress and holds dangers for all Americans. Trump’s illegal actions raise the threat of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and civilians in the region,” Markey said in a statement.

New Mexico congressional delegation responds to strike on Iran

From Source New Mexico

All five members of New Mexico’s all-Democratic congressional delegation on Saturday released statements castigating President Donald Trump for the strike on Iran.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich:

“President Trump promised to end wars, not start them. Now he has put American servicemembers and an untold number of civilians in harm’s way. And he has done it without strategy or a clear definition of success. I take real issue with Iran’s leadership, their attacks against their own citizens, and their threats in words and actions toward America. But President Trump’s actions are dangerously reckless.

Americans don’t want another war, let alone another drawn-out, costly war – they want lower costs at home and no more distractions.”

U.S. Ben Ray Luján:

“Since taking office, President Trump has repeatedly lied to and defied the American people by launching unauthorized, illegal military attacks. This morning’s irresponsible strikes are no different.

The terror the Iranian regime has inflicted across the Middle East has been a destabilizing force for decades. But we must also be clear-eyed about the consequences of needless escalation. Another war in the region puts American troops in danger and risks drawing the United States into a prolonged conflict.

Congressional Republicans have blocked Congress from upholding its constitutional role and have denied the American people answers about President Trump’s illegal military actions, allowing the administration to act without oversight or accountability.

Americans have made it clear they do not want to be dragged into another war by this President. In the buildup to this attack, President Trump has neither been straight with the American people nor presented a clear plan on what the Administration hopes to achieve by launching this illegal attack.”

U.S Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Congressional District 1:

“This morning, Donald Trump launched direct strikes against Iran without congressional authorization—endangering regional stability, American service members, and U.S. national security.

Make no mistake—this is illegal.

The American people have been clear they don’t want another war in the Middle East—they want healthcare, affordable housing, and care for our communities. Congress must act now to stop this war before it escalates.”

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, Congressional District 2:

“I stand with the Iranian people who seek freedom from an oppressive regime, and we must remain clear-eyed that Iran should never be allowed to build and deploy a nuclear weapon. But this Administration’s unilateral military escalation doesn’t just risk the lives of our service members and a wider regional conflict — it also violates our Constitution, which grants the power to declare war to Congress, not any one President.”

From Venezuela to the Middle East, Americans have made it clear they are tired of their taxpayer dollars being used to fund endless conflicts overseas, and they want leadership focused on lowering costs, strengthening our economy, and delivering security and opportunity here at home — not dragging us into another prolonged conflict abroad. As a member of the House Armed Services committee, I demand transparency from this Administration as to what their long-term strategy is in Iran and how it serves our American interests.”

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, Congressional District 3:

“Trump has proven, once again, that he can’t focus on what Americans need—which is to lower costs.

Remember, Trump blew up the agreement that limited Iran’s ability to get nuclear weapons and claimed he “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities last June. This is his third Iranian debacle without the support of Congress or the American people.

While we all condemn the Iranian regime, the question is how much will this cost in American lives and resources?”