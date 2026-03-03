Former NM transportation secretary named deputy state treasurer

New Mexico’s recently departed Department of Transportation secretary has stepped into a new role as deputy state treasurer, the State Treasurer’s Office announced Monday.

Ricky Serna will replace Deputy Treasurer Janice Barela, who’s retiring after 25 years on the job. Serna previously was the acting cabinet secretary for the Department of Workforce Solutions, acting director for the State Personnel Office and secretary for the state Department of Transportation. At the Department of Transportation, Serna oversaw a $1.3 billion budget and 2,400 employees.

He announced his resignation from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s cabinet in early February.

He also previously worked as the interim president of Luna Community College in Las Vegas and as the vice president for advancement at Northern New Mexico College. He was formerly a New Mexico Highlands University regent and served on the Las Vegas City Schools Board of Education.

As deputy state treasurer, Serna will help oversee a nearly $6 million budget and a nearly $20 billion investment portfolio, according to the agency. He will also work on one of Treasurer Laura Montoya’s priorities: making financial literacy education a statewide high school graduation requirement, the agency said in a news release Monday.

“I am blessed to continue my career of service to New Mexicans as part of the State Treasurer’s Office,” Serna said in a statement. “This is a golden opportunity for the treasurer and I to utilize our shared strengths and skillsets to grow the state’s investments and improve socioeconomic outcomes. I look forward to leveraging my 20 years of experience in public service as an asset to Treasurer Montoya’s agenda for a stronger future for New Mexico.”

