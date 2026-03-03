Lincoln County to spend millions in state, federal funds to buy Ruidoso homes at risk of flooding

Lincoln County and federal officials are finalizing a program that will enable the county to buy hundreds of Ruidoso-area homes at acute risk of floods stemming from New Mexico’s 2024 South Fork and Salt fires.

The buyout operation, which Lincoln County officials have dubbed the “Rio Safe Program,” represents a collaboration between the county and the federal Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. The NRCS will pay $3 for the buyout program for every $1 the state pays.

The state budget the Legislature approved during the recent session includes $21 million for the program.

Lincoln County Manager Jason Burns told Source NM last week that with the state funding secured, the county is going through NRCS’ “final bureaucratic steps.”

The Rio Safe program marks the first home buyout program in New Mexico, and it would be the first time the NRCS funded a buyout for communities recovering from post-fire flooding, NRCS spokesperson Leanord Luna told Source NM in an email Monday.

New Mexico Rep. Harlan Vincent (R-Ruidoso Downs) pushed for the funding in the state budget, although he asked for more. He told Source NM in a phone interview that the buyout program as it stands now will pay approximately 400 homeowners in the highest-risk areas for their homes and to safely relocate.

Residents who participate in the voluntary program receive fair-market value for their homes. The program will also fund the demolition of properties the county purchases, and it will pay for the rehabilitation of the area into a county-owned public park and watershed restoration.

Rio Safe, Vincent said, acknowledges the long-lasting effects of the South Fork and Salt fires in the summer of 2024. In addition to destroying hundreds of homes, the Rio Ruidoso and its tributaries will be prone to unpredictable and dramatic floods for the next decade or longer.

Last summer, flooding along the river and its tributaries area required dozens of swiftwater rescues and swept away homes and vehicles. Three people, a father and his two children, died after floodwaters carried them from a mobile home park.

“The fire broke everything,” Vincent said. “The concept is, it’s a one-time buyout, pull all this off the river so we protect our infrastructure, and quit throwing money at something that’s just going to continue to happen.”

According to Vincent, the NRCS has committed to paying up to $186 million in federal funds for the buyout through its Emergency Watershed Protection Program, but unlocking that amount would require $62 million in state funds.

That’s how much he asked the Legislature for in a bill he sponsored during the session, but the Senate Finance Committee cut the funding to $21 million. Vincent last week called on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to use some of her capital outlay or other discretionary funds to increase funds for the buyout.

Michael Coleman, the director of communications for the governor’s office, told Source NM in an emailed statement Friday that while the governor is “deeply committed” to Ruidoso’s recovery, “There is no current plan to earmark funding for this specific purpose.”

Laura Doth, whose Ruidoso-area nonprofit serves as a liaison between flood-affected property owners and the county, told Source NM on Friday that she’s already seeing “tremendous interest” from homeowners. She said the program, if successful, will mean a permanent change to the landscape where she raised her children.

“It will certainly change what we knew, the Upper Canyon area, what it looked like,” said Doth, who is the executive director of the South Central Mountain Resource Conservation and Development Council. “It’s going to be different, but because it will basically become green space, I think it will become an asset at some point.”

