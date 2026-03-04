Defense manufacturer announces plans to more than double its Albuquerque workforce

Defense manufacturer AeroVironment, Inc. plans to expand its Albuquerque campus and more than double its workforce in the next decade, the company announced alongside New Mexico Economic Development Department officials Tuesday morning.

Company officials said they would expand the footprint of their Albuquerque hub near Kirtland Air Force Base with a $30 million investment. They said they expect to generate about 450 jobs and $670 million in economic impact in the next 10 years. The state pledged $5 million to the effort and Albuquerque pledged $1 million, under the state’s Local Economic Development Act.

The company manufactures drones and other tools that support space missions.

“When America needs to strengthen its national security, it turns to New Mexico. This investment reinforces our state’s role as a national leader in advanced defense and space manufacturing — strengthening U.S. security while creating high-wage opportunities for New Mexicans,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We’re proud to reinvest in a proven operation that delivers returns for our workers, our economy and our future.”

At a news conference to announce the expansion, New Mexico Economic Development Department Rob Black said the company had previously agreed to create 300 jobs in three years. Tuesday’s announcement to more than double the number of on-site employees was proof of “what good economic development looks like,” he said.

He and others who spoke, including Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, were quick to note New Mexico’s longstanding role in the defense economy, dating back to the creation of the atomic bomb. Manufacturing drones and tools for space, Black said, is simply the “next frontier.”

“What happens in Albuquerque affects the entire state,” Black said. “And frankly, what we’re talking about today affects the entire nation.”

Black’s Economic Development Department in December published a 158-page report that calls for growth in quantum systems, advanced energy and aerospace. Also late last year, California-based Castelion Corp. announced it would build a 1,000-acre Sandoval County manufacturing plant to build solid rocket motors, conduct static tests and “assemble components to produce finished rounds.”

Keller praised the quantum, fusion and venture capital firms setting up in the region.

“If you haven’t heard, whether it’s quantum, or fusion, or directed energy, or it’s all the VC firms associated with that, all of a sudden, we are absolutely on the radar all across the country for the most cutting-edge technology in America,” Keller said.

