Another federal inmate in New Mexico tests positive for measles

The New Mexico Department of Health on Wednesday reported an additional case of measles at the Doña Ana County jail, bringing the total number of cases this year to six, all federal inmates in state detention facilities.

The most recent case involved a federal inmate, a news release said, and may have involved exposures to others between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Feb. 24 at the U.S. District Court in Las Cruces.

NMDOH encouraged people who were at the court at that time to check their vaccination status and report measles systems to their health providers for the next 21 days — the time it takes for them to develop — through March 17. Those symptoms include an initial fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a red spotted rash.

“The New Mexico Department of Health continues to urge people to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination, vaccine is the best tool to protect you from measles,” NMDOH Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser said in a statement.

The health department has sent vaccination teams to Doña Ana, Hidalgo and Luna County detention facilities where the state’s six cases have occurred, and is coordinating with them over protocols, Smelser said.

Residents with questions about measles and vaccinations can call call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for help in English and Spanish or text questions to 66364.