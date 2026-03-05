Navajo Nation commission issues report on Gallup schools’ disparate discipline for Native students

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission is calling on leadership of Gallup-McKinley County Schools to develop an alternative, culturally appropriate disciplinary system following findings that the district imposes disproportionately harsh punishments, including expulsion, on Native American students.

The commission last fall convened four public hearings at Navajo Nation chapter houses following a 2022 New Mexico InDepth and ProPublica investigation that found disparities in how the Gallup-McKinley County School District disciplines Native American students.

The commission included recommendations based on those findings in a report it released Tuesday.

The news organizations analyzed state Education Department disciplinary data and found that the district expelled Native American students at 10 times the rate as the rest of the state. The report also found that district employees called law enforcement to address alleged misbehavior by Native students at four times the rate as the rest of New Mexico.

Half of the district’s 32 schools lie within the Navajo Nation boundaries, and about 70% of the district’s roughly 13,000 students are Native American, most of them Navajo, according to district data.

Creating an “alternative restorative justice action plan” in collaboration with the tribe emerged as one of four main recommendations by the commission following the hearings. The commission described the disciplinary system it prefers as one that creates “culturally appropriate and effective interventions that address student behavior while promoting positive outcomes.”

Other Navajo school districts, as a disciplinary alternative to expulsion, have pursued restorative justice circles, which seek to rebuild relationships instead of punishing offending students.

The commission said the hearings aimed to give parents, students and educators a platform to share experiences and make recommendations to address discrimination at the district. Across four hearings, 39 Navajo citizens, including parents, grandparents, leaders and district employees spoke up, according to the report.

Most of the speakers described insufficient cultural awareness and training among district employees, according to the report.

“Speakers argued that this deficiency has direct negative effects on student academic outcomes, as teachers who are not educated about or sensitive to Navajo culture may be ill-equipped to address cultural differences or to manage student discipline issues effectively,” commissioners wrote.

One unnamed speaker the report highlighted, a woman caring for her three grandchildren following their mother’s death, testified that she didn’t feel heard when district employees disciplined her youngest granddaughter and that employees imposed punishment that was “harsh and insensitive to their circumstances,” according to the report.

In an emailed statement to Source NM on Wednesday, Interim Superintendent Jvanna Hanks, through a spokesperson, called the commission’s work “important” and noted that district employees participated in each of the four hearings. She said the district is making a “constant effort to improve the services we provide to our many communities, including the Navajo Nation and to improve the quality of education for all of our students.”

“Today, GMCS has new leadership and a new school board, and we are working to continue and to further address the kinds of concerns addressed in the Commission’s report,” she said.

The commission also heard concerns from Navajo parents who said they felt the district invested more in schools off the reservation and that they had no access to administrators or principals.

“Community members consistently expressed feelings of being excluded and segregated from the district administration,” the authors wrote. “The physical and perceived distance contributed to their sense of marginalization.”

In addition to a restorative justice approach to discipline, the commission called on the New Mexico Public Education Department to more proactively examine disciplinary action data to identify disparities.

It also called for the state to conduct a “comprehensive financial audit” of whether the district provides more funding to schools off the reservation than the ones within its boundaries.

Janelle Taylor Garcia, a spokesperson for the state education department, told Source NM in a statement Wednesday that the department currently “collects and monitors discipline data to identify disproportionality in student discipline” and provides assistance to school districts to address disparate treatment. The department also reports that data to the U.S. Department of Education, Taylor Garcia said.

The report also urged New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez to complete his office’s investigation into the district that he announced in 2023 following the ProPublica and NM InDepth article.

New Mexico Department of Justice Chief of Staff Lauren Rodriguez told Source NM in a statement Wednesday that the department is “finalizing” its investigation into a report that will highlight “the need for continued oversight of the district, enforcement of data reporting requirements, and meaningful review to better track and baseline student discipline across the state.”