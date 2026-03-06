Raton officials to study Interstate 27 extension into NM with $2.6M in federal funds

Officials in Raton and other northern New Mexico towns are beginning work on a study to determine how extending Interstate 27 from Texas into the region would impact the city, thanks to $2.6 million members of the New Mexico congressional delegation secured in a funding bill last month.

A $1.5 trillion appropriations bill Congress enacted in 2022 enabled the extension of Interstate 27, which currently runs between Lubbock and Amarillo, Texas, to Raton along the current path of U.S. 87, which runs from Amarillo through Raton into southern Colorado.

The I-27 extension effort is part of a national Interstate expansion effort dubbed “Ports-to-Plains” that envisions an Interstate system from Mexico to Canada through the nation’s “heartlands,” according to the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, a group of local elected officials, business leaders and others pushing for the initiative in Congress.

The alliance says New Mexico plays a “pivotal role” in its effort, particularly with the I-27 extension to Interstate 25 in Raton.

Joe Kiely, vice president of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, told Source NM on Thursday that the funding will give the public a chance to weigh in on the best route for the new interstate when it reaches cities like Capulin and Raton.

“For example, how would it go through Des Moines, New Mexico? Run right through downtown? I don’t think so,” he said. “It gives the public the opportunity to come in and be able to talk about how they would like to see [the interstate] come through their community.”

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both New Mexico Democrats, secured $1.6 million for the city of Raton to conduct a study about an interchange between the new I-27 and I-25 and for the towns of Capulin and Des Moines to conduct studies. U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) secured an additional $1 million for Raton to do its own study.

The “city location studies” for which the New Mexico delegation secured funding constitute just the latest stop in a long journey toward the interstate extension, Kiely said. He estimates three years or longer will elapse before environmental impact analyses begin, and then the state will have to figure out funding.

Kiely spoke to Source during his trip to Washington, D.C., with local officials throughout the “Port-to-Plains” corridor, including Raton Mayor Lori Chatterley, where they urged members of Congress to increase federal funding for interstate projects, which typically fall on states, he said.

Chatterley did not respond to Source NM’s request for comment Thursday, though, in a news release touting the $2.6 million in new funding, she called the I-27 extension a “transformative opportunity to strengthen transportation infrastructure, improve safety, and expand economic development opportunities for northeastern New Mexico.”

