Conservation groups sue New Mexico over unplugged oil and gas wells

A coalition of climate advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit Monday against the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department accusing it of endangering residents’ health by failing to address “thousands of unplugged, inactive oil and gas wells and unremediated extraction sites littered across the state.”

The lawsuit, co-filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, San Juan Citizens Alliance and the Diné-led water conservation nonprofit Tó Nizhóní Ání, alleges that unplugged oil and gas wells emit toxic pollutants long after they go offline and that, in many instances, state officials have failed to ensure they’re appropriately closed off.

“What we aren’t seeing is the state even initiating enforcement … sending out notices of violations. Those aren’t huge enforcement actions at the end of the day that should require a lot of resources,” Center for Biological Diversity staff attorney Zach Pavlik told Source NM. “You made a mess. We’re asking that you clean it up.”

The climate groups allege that the state has failed to meet its obligations under the state Oil and Gas Act, which requires the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Oil Conservation Division to make sure oil and gas companies plug wells once they’re retired. It also mandates that the state charge oil and gas companies for cleaning up abandoned wells — Republican lawmakers have recently said conservation tax revenue should instead pay for well cleanup.

The lawsuit contends that, largely, neither of those requirements are being met. Approximately 3,300 illegal inactive wells lie across the state, according to the lawsuit. In addition to emitting methane, the groups say that unplugged wells also pose risks of mechanical failures that could endanger nearby residents.

A 2025 Legislative Finance Committee report found that cleaning up these wells is no small task. Mitigating 700 wells would cost the state $208 million and take nearly 10 years to complete, it said. It also found that future plugging of an identified 1,400 problematic wells could carry a price tag between $700 million and $1.6 billion.

“The promise by the state and industry was that all this damage from oil and gas extraction would be temporary and clean up would be efficient,” Tó Nizhóní Ání Executive Director Nicole Horseherder said in a statement Monday. “That promise should be respected, and the state must ensure these lands are properly remediated to support the livelihoods of the people relying on them for a just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels. We are talking about the destruction of our “permanent homelands” that, if not restored, become superfund sites.”

A spokesperson for the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department in an email to Source NM declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said the department “takes its duties and responsibilities under the Oil and Gas Act seriously.”

“This includes enforcing laws and regulations requiring industry to plug non-productive wells, plugging wells directly when necessary, prosecuting violations of the Oil and Gas Act, and recovering clean-up costs where feasible,” spokesperson Sidney Hill wrote. “Orphan wells are wells that OCD has, by definition, already taken enforcement action against, due to operator non-compliance.”

