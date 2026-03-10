New Mexico Democrats choose Haaland for governor in preprimary convention vote

Former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland captured 74% of New Mexico Democratic delegates’ votes over the weekend at the state party’s preprimary convention.

The New Mexico Democratic Party late Monday released the tallies, which dictate which Democratic candidates have secured their spots on the June 2 primary ballot and in what order their names will appear.

State law requires major political parties to hold pre-primary conventions in election years, during which candidates for statewide and federal office seek at least 20% of votes from party delegates to get onto the ballot.

In addition to qualifying for the Democratic primary race, candidates who receive the most votes appear first on the ballot.

Candidates who don’t meet the 20% threshold have to collect additional signatures from voters to appear on the primary ballot. This year, the primary election is June 2.

On Saturday, about 1,100 Democratic delegates listened in on candidate speeches at the party’s pre-primary convention in Mescalero before casting their votes Sunday.

Five Democratic primary races are contested, including for United State Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, Secretary of State and State Land Office commissioner.

In the Democratic primary, Haaland faces Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, who received the remaining 26% of the vote, which means he qualified for the ballot. His campaign posted on Facebook on Monday night that he was “grateful” for the support and added, “Now we take our message directly to voters across the state.”

Haaland’s campaign, in a news release Monday evening, said the results “reaffirm Haaland’s momentum and strong support among Democratic voters across the state.”

Both lieutenant governor candidates also qualified for the ballot. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver received 58% of the votes over primary opponent state Sen. Harold Pope (D-Albuquerque), who received 42%.

In other contested primary races, three candidates did not secure enough votes from delegates to automatically appear on the primary ballot. They are State Land Commissioner candidate Jonas Moya, Secretary of State candidate Sonya Smith and United States Senate candidate Matt Dodson.

Moya, a rancher who formerly ran the New Mexico office of the federal Farm Service Agency during President Joe Biden’s term, received 71 delegate votes, amounting to 7% of the total.

He told Source NM at the convention Saturday that he hoped to convince delegates that his candidacy would restore rural voices to the State Land Office, an agency that oversees millions of acres of public lands for recreation and oil and gas extraction, which funds education and other services.

Fellow State Land Office candidate Juan de Jesus Sanchez III, a former political director for U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, received 56% of delegate votes. He will face state Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Galisteo), who received 37% of the votes, in the primary.

In the race for Secretary of State, Sonya Smith, a veteran and former cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, received 18% of the votes, just shy of the 20% threshold.

The other two candidates to lead the office, both current county clerks for populous counties, secured their spots on the ballot. They are Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark, who received 46% of the vote, and Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin, who received 36%.

Finally, Matt Dodson, a business owner and democratic socialist, came up short of the threshold in his effort to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján in the Democratic primary. Dodson received 14% of votes from delegates.

Luján, who has no Republican opponent in the November general election, said in a statement Monday that the “supermajority” of votes he received — 86%— underscores his widespread support from the Democratic base.

“I do not take this race or your support for granted. It’s an honor to serve as your United States Senator, and I will keep fighting every day to be the strongest voice possible for New Mexico,” he said in a statement.

